MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO