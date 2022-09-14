ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release

America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?. The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Sofía Vergara
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Two More Finalists

America’s Got Talent now has more than half its finalist field for next month’s championship. The show added a magician and a teenage singing prodigy. Nicolas Ribs, who bills himself as a “magician, mentalist and pick pocket,” earned one of the spots. So did Sara James. Both go on to next month’s America’s Got Talent finals. Judge Simon Cowell was cheering hard for James, considering Cowell gave her his Golden Buzzer during the audition process earlier this summer. James is only 14.
TV SHOWS
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Celebrity News#Reality Tv#Agt#Polish
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
CELEBRITIES
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO

I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
MUSIC
People

People

321K+
Followers
52K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy