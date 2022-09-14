Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release
America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?. The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?
He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Who is Drake Milligan on the “AGT” 2022 finale? Will Drake Milligan win “AGT” 2022? Where is Drake Milligan from? How old is Drake Milligan? When will “AGT” announce the 2022 winner?
RELATED PEOPLE
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Two More Finalists
America’s Got Talent now has more than half its finalist field for next month’s championship. The show added a magician and a teenage singing prodigy. Nicolas Ribs, who bills himself as a “magician, mentalist and pick pocket,” earned one of the spots. So did Sara James. Both go on to next month’s America’s Got Talent finals. Judge Simon Cowell was cheering hard for James, considering Cowell gave her his Golden Buzzer during the audition process earlier this summer. James is only 14.
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married
Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale
Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'
Audra Mari went down under for her wedding dress. The former Miss World America chose an Australian designer for her North Dakota wedding to actor Josh Duhamel on Sept. 10, and she found her dress in the most relatable way. "I was searching Pinterest for ideas after we got engaged,...
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Who will win 'AGT'? Watch Drake Milligan's country smash, Sara James' haunting Kate Bush cover
On "America's Got Talent," it all comes down to these performances. Here are the highlights.
20 Years After Winning American Idol, Kelly Clarkson Reflected On Her Victory With A Touching Message For Fans
Kelly Clarkson had a message for her fans, as she reflected on the 20 years that have passed since winning American Idol.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO
I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
CMT
Watch: Blake Shelton Proudly Introduces Gwen Stefani for Grand Ole Opry Debut
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of The Voice,...
People
321K+
Followers
52K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0