Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited. The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street. The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

September 16: Planning your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
BATESVILLE, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
neareport.com

Enhanced Lighting and New Cameras Improve On-Campus Safety at A-State

JONESBORO – Improving on-campus safety through enhanced lighting and increased numbers of cameras enters its final phases at Arkansas State University with the completion of the third and fourth phases of a four-year project. With the start of the fall 2022 semester, new lighting in the parking lots for...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Afterschool program gives adults a second chance at education

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Thinking about going back to school but don’t know where to get started? The Newport School District may have the answer. They are offering adult education courses as a way to give back and get more people involved in the community. Program Director Grover Welch...
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Kait 8

City approves new facility for police department

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (9/14/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”

Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
JONESBORO, AR
tmpresale.com

Styxs show in Jonesboro, AR Dec 02, 2022 – presale password

We have the Styx presale password! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to personally see Styx’s concert in Jonesboro!. Styx concert info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 09/16/22 12:00 PM CDT. End: Fri, 12/02/22 07:30 PM...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State cross country sweeps team titles at Rhodes Invitational

Two more team titles were won by the Arkansas State cross country teams, who stole the show on Saturday at the Rhodes Invitational at Shelby Farms Park. A-State’s men had all five scorers inside the top five en route to scoring the minimum of 15 points, while the women had all five scorers finish inside the top nine for a total of 29 points. Six total runners earned collegiate-best marks, while one also registered a season-best time.
JONESBORO, AR
tmpresale.com

Rodney Carrington: Let Me In! at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro Dec 30, 2022 – presale passcode

The Rodney Carrington: Let Me In! presale code has been posted! For a limited time you can acquire your very own tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!’s show in Jonesboro do you? Tickets should sell out when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can purchase your tickets before they become sold out.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a brief scare after a fire was discovered Friday morning at the Osceola High School football stadium. Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium and smelled smoke.
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
JONESBORO, AR

