ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lombardo set to campaign at anti-gay church

By Sean Golonka
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 2 days ago

Clark County Sheriff and Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo plans to hold a town hall breakfast on Thursday at Liberty Baptist Church in Las Vegas, which opposes homosexuality and was founded by a man with a history of homophobic comments.

Dave Teis, the church’s founder and senior pastor , said during a service in December 2018 that homosexuality is a “demoralizing, degrading, filthy, horrible sin.” The church’s on-site ministry, Liberty Baptist Academy — a private Christian school serving kindergarten through 12th-grade students — has a student handbook that “requests each student … to refrain from participating in worldly activities such as … homosexuality or other sexual perversions.”

Lombardo’s campaign announced Monday that he would be at Liberty Baptist Church on Thursday morning alongside Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to discuss “the top issues facing Nevada, with an emphasis on the importance of fixing Nevada’s broken education system.”

Lombardo’s campaign declined to comment. The church also did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

The church is affiliated with First Choice Pregnancy Services, a crisis pregnancy center that opposes abortion, including in cases of rape . Matthew Teis, the executive pastor of the church, sits on the board of directors of the pregnancy center.

The anti-homosexuality, anti-abortion views are also taught to students at the Liberty Baptist Academy. A textbook included in the curriculum for 11th graders called Life Management under God includes a passage arguing that legal abortions “can lead to other evils such as euthanasia,” and share “the same mentality that led to the atrocities of Hitler.”

Another textbook passage blamed homosexual men for the spread of HIV.

“When we see the ‘gay marches’ on television, we realize how this vice has grown, and consequently AIDS is growing and spreading,” the book states.

Though Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s campaign denounced the event, highlighting the church’s anti-abortion position, Sisolak previously honored Liberty Baptist in 2019, saying the church has a “strong presence among young people” in a proclamation celebrating the church’s anniversary .

This story was updated at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2022, to add a mention of Gov. Steve Sisolak's prior proclamation related to the church.

The post Lombardo set to campaign at anti-gay church appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 87

Noubar Papazian
2d ago

desperate. Republicans,,,,,,no agenda what's so ever,,,,to help the middle class,,,the poor,,,,,,,just to dived the country

Reply(15)
19
Pansi May
2d ago

So people have different beliefs, many based on their individual Christian teachings. So what? Everybody don't have to agree to have the same outlook on everything. Why does that have to be earth-shaking? I get so sick of all of this condemnation just because someone doesn't agree with somebody else's opinion. Enough. Live and let live.

Reply(2)
6
muckraker_bob
2d ago

First Amendment allows for a person to exercise their freedom of religion (or lack of one) and freedom of speech. This may seem abnormal to people who believe everyone should believe exactly what they do. Strange when you think about it. What happened to that “diversity” thingy. If you don’t like Lombardo don’t vote for him. Now go back to your Game Boy. Your Mom’s calling. Your Hot Pocket’s ready.

Reply(2)
3
Related
nevadacurrent.com

Retailers endorse Lombardo, skip U.S. Senate race for now

A Nevada retail industry association is casting its lot with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the state’s gubernatorial race, and is taking a pass in the race for U.S. Senate and three of four House races. “Governor Sisolak was given an...
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Society
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Virginia State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Las Vegas Weekly

Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis

Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Juvenile arrested for bringing gun to Chaparral High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile at Chaparral High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun onto the campus. The Clark County School District Police Department received a tip from a student at the school that another juvenile had a firearm, according to CCSD. The firearm was recovered on campus and the juvenile […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo to be arraigned next month

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 3, where he could enter a plea to charges that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March after he discovered more than $77,000 in cash and a gun went missing. On Monday, Blundo was booked...
NYE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Election Local#Textbook#Gay#Crisis Pregnancy Center#Politics State#Election State#Racism#Clark County Sheriff#Republican#Liberty Baptist Church#Christian
963kklz.com

This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
thehypemagazine.com

Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture

Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
2K+
Followers
838
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy