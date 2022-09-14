Ranchers have long used public lands for grazing livestock. Several local ranchers this year are using new technology to better control the movements of those animals. The Eagle County Soil Conservation Service, along with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, has started a three-year pilot program using equipment from a company called Vence. That equipment helps ranchers better contain animals, and can virtually fence in those animals in specific areas. That means keeping animals out of areas that have recently burned, or out of riparian areas.

