Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain
Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
Avon to move forward on planning broadband improvements
Avon is moving forward with plans to pursue future improvements to the town’s broadband — following the suit of many other Western Slope communities. “It’s become a federal and a state goal that fiber or internet connection is looked at like utilities — like power and water — that everybody should be connected to the internet like a utility,” said Robert McKenner, the town’s IT manager. “And they are putting the money behind developing those systems.”
Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather
You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
Gypsum to pay homeowners for sewage spill damage
Gypsum Town Council members Tuesday unanimously approved an expenditure of up to $200,000 to cover the remediation costs for 12 homeowners impacted by the July 10 sewage spill. Earlier this summer, a sewage backup caused 7,500 gallons of wastewater to spill into a dozen homes primarily located on Porphyry Road...
Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty
As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.
Financial Focus: Look closely at open enrollment choices
Once again, it’s the season for football games and back-to-school activities. And if you work for a medium-size or large employer, it will soon be open enrollment season — the time of year when you can review your employee benefits and make changes as needed. What areas should you focus on?
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
Some Eagle County ranchers are using virtual fences
Ranchers have long used public lands for grazing livestock. Several local ranchers this year are using new technology to better control the movements of those animals. The Eagle County Soil Conservation Service, along with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, has started a three-year pilot program using equipment from a company called Vence. That equipment helps ranchers better contain animals, and can virtually fence in those animals in specific areas. That means keeping animals out of areas that have recently burned, or out of riparian areas.
Eagle River Watershed Council: Snowpack and summer flows
For much of August this year, residents and visitors in the Eagle River Valley enjoyed what locals like to call “monsoon season.” Its presence was marked with nearly daily thundershowers in the afternoons. The rainfall, which was welcomed by gardeners, anglers and all who have been wary of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22
This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.
Eagle Valley Transportation Authority question makes the November ballot
Earlier this year, leaders from across Eagle County set an ambitious timeline to bring the formation of a new regional transportation authority in front of voters by the Nov. 8, 2022 election. And after spending the year working through the policy decisions that come with that formation, the Eagle County...
Avon seeks to improve town-wide waste diversion with proposed recycling ordinance
At its Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the Avon Town Council will consider adopting a new ordinance that would establish recycling requirements in the town — helping it to better reach county-wide waste diversion and climate action goals. The Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative has an established goal of diverting...
Romer: The outlook for fall and beyond
With the pumpkin spice latte making its 2022 debut and Labor Day behind us, we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, all while we prepare for the ski season. And looking ahead, it seems to feel more like 2019 than 2021 — which many would say is a good thing, especially since 2019 (through February of 2020) was pacing to be a very good season historically.
Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz
On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass
Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October
Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
