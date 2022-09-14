ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem

The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels

Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Penn Murfee
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Ty France
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Mariners#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Angels
Yardbarker

Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment

Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy