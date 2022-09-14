Read full article on original website
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels
Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols inches closer to 700 HR, smashing No. 698 against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from baseball immortality. Pujols has thrilled fans as he pursues 700 career home runs, and on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols added another magical chapter to the journey. In the sixth inning, with the Cardinals...
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury
Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment
Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
