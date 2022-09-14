Read full article on original website
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
Mysuncoast.com
International Coastal Cleanup Day inspires beachgoers to clean up our shores
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers all over the world are flocking to the coast, not to enjoy the beauty but to keep it that way. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 where thousands of people are joining in on a massive effort to protect the natural beauty of coastlines by picking up trash as a team.
Mysuncoast.com
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks. People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Safety, uh, first?
Alarm: Officers were sent to a home to follow up on the activation of an intruder alarm. An operator for an alarm-monitoring company told police the resident pushed the wrong button while disarming the system, leading to the alert. An officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was aware of the situation but that the alarm had been accidental and there was no emergency.
fox13news.com
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nationwide nursing shortage, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had to be creative with how they fill open positions. As a part of a multiyear recruitment plan, they’re looking to the Philippines for help. Over the summer they’ve brought over a couple of registered nurses and six medical technicians.
Mysuncoast.com
Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach are dealing with piles of seaweed. More than normal amounts were lining the shoreline Friday morning. “It’s just different, when you walk on it too, it’s really squishy and it’s weird,” said Josie Wolf, a Siesta Key visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.
