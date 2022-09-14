ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet

MDI - 49 GSA - 59 You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0

The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
SUMNER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Sports
City
Hermon, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]

One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gsa#Mdi#Hawks#The Orono Red Riots#High School Soccer#Field Hockey
WDEA AM 1370

Washington County Has Its First Distillery

H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
HARRINGTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001

Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy