MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet
MDI - 49 GSA - 59 You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Rallies to Tie John Bapst 3-3
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team rallied to tie John Bapst 3-3 in Bangor on Wednesday, September 14th in Bangor. Down 2-0, Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 2-2 and then to a 3-3 draw scoring the tying goal with less than a minute in regulation. Addison Atherton score the...
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]
One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
MDI Hospital’s 125th Year Community Celebration [HIGHLIGHTS]
MDI Hospital had their Annual Meeting and 125th Year Community Celebration at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday September 8th. The Hospital employees 564 people, 108 of whom are nurses. There were 61,440 outpatient health center visits in the year. There were 6.333 visits to the Emergency Room. The Hospital...
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
Washington County Has Its First Distillery
H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001
Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
First National Bank and Others Will Match Donations to the SPCA of Hancock County Up to $15,000
If you love dogs and cats/kittens you might want to reach for your credit card right now and make a donation to help support the SPCA of Hancock County. Right now, First National Bank and other generous donors will match your donation dollar for dollar up to $15,000. That means...
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
