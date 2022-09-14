Read full article on original website
Related
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Kirk McCarty Saves The Guardians In Lengthy Extra-Innings Game
Kirk McCarty stepped in to help the Guardians beat the Twins in a 15-inning game.
Yardbarker
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Mariners place Eugenio Suarez on 10-day IL with fractured fingertip
The Mariners have placed third baseman Eugenio Suarez on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in the tip of his right index finger, manager Scott Servais told reporters, via The Athletic’s Corey Brock, The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish and MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. Utilityman Dylan Moore has been activated from the 10-day IL to take Suarez’s roster spot, with Moore returning after about three weeks missed due to an oblique strain.
numberfire.com
Mickey Moniak in left field for Angels on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Moniak will operate left field after Jo Adell received the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander George Kirby, our models project Moniak to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Frankie Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder after latest clunker: Reports
Frankie Montas, according to multiple reports, is heading to get an MRI on his shoulder after getting roughed up again in his latest start on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Twins rally, fall to Cleveland in longest MLB game this season
The Cleveland Guardians delivered another gut punch to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, cruising to a 5-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader and then winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 15th inning in Game 2. The game lasted 5 hours, 24 minutes. It marked...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Yardbarker
Bears Cut WR David Moore & DB Tavon Young From IR, Elevate G Dieter Eiselen
Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Braves Give Fans The Best Ozzie Albies Update
Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees infield preparing to get serious reinforcements
Surprisingly, the New York Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 games despite facing significant adversity in the bullpen and both infield and outfield positions. The injured list is still compromised of a long list of impact players, but the team is expecting reinforcements in the next two weeks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
Yardbarker
Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie
The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
Comments / 0