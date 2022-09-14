Read full article on original website
WCTV
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
LCSO confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.
Gun found at Leon High School
The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.
Quincy leaders asks the community to work together to reduce crime
Tuesday night's rally is the second one to happen over the last week in hopes of reducing crime in the future.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
Inmate sentenced in attack on Madison correctional officer
Florida Department of Corrections inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional 35 years, eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution
greenepublishing.com
Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU’s aid office fails to serve
Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
clayconews.com
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
WCTV
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
valdostatoday.com
International Literacy Day celebrated at Pinevale Elementary
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, celebrated International Literacy Day by reading to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders. International Literacy Day is every September 8 to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems in local communities and globally. The Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, recognized International Literacy Day by reading Skippy Jon Jones to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders.
wtxl.com
Leon County Schools District Board approves budget, millage rates for fiscal year 2022-2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools District Board approved the millage rates, amendments to the 2022-23 budget and estimated budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The board voted Tuesday, Sept. 6 to approve the final millage rates for local required effort (3.220), for discretionary operating purposes (.748),...
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
Second Harvest working to turn the city orange for Hunger Action month
Dozens of Publix team members and volunteers from second harvest of the big bend teamed up to pack hundreds of boxes for families in need.
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
