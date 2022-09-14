ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Second Madison shooting: Gunshot wound sends juvenile to hospital

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a press release from Madison Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Southern Villas Apartment Complex, located at 414 Lawson Circle, in Madison, in reference to a shooting incident. Detectives with MPD, along with Special Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), responded to the scene. FDLE crime scene analysts also responded to process the scene.
MADISON, FL
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Firearms#Leon County Schools#Lcso#Sheriff#School Resource Deputies#Srd#The Sheriff S Office#The School Board
donalsonvillenews.com

Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff

Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
MILLER COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
clayconews.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
HAVANA, FL
valdostatoday.com

International Literacy Day celebrated at Pinevale Elementary

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, celebrated International Literacy Day by reading to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders. International Literacy Day is every September 8 to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems in local communities and globally. The Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, recognized International Literacy Day by reading Skippy Jon Jones to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders.
VALDOSTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy