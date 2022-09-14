ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Players Surprise Love’s Customers With Gift Cards

By Mike Glover
 2 days ago
We love the Thunder, not only because they are exceptional athletes but also for their work in the community.

“We are just having a little bit of fun here today, we’re out at a Love’s location in Oklahoma City,” said Christine Berney, with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Customers just stopped by the Love’s store to get gas or get a snack and were pleasantly greeted by Thunder players.

“They don’t know what’s going on, but once they figure out they’re getting a $25 gift card out here you know it’s been great,” said Oklahoma City Thunder player Jerimiah Robinson-Earl.

“The last lady was running, she was trying to run from us,” added Thunder guard Tre Mann.

Players surprised customers with some money for gas.

For some customers, it took a minute to realize who the tall guys were.

“Yeah, I was like what is going on? Who are these people? And then I was like ah it’s the Thunder players, and I was like oh snap,” said one Love’s Customer.

And while the gift cards were appreciated, a bigger deal was the selfies with the players.

“We love getting out and about, we love getting the players out in the community. This is really Oklahoma’s team, so when we can get out and give back and especially have the opportunity like this,” said Berney.

“They’re excited to get the gift card, maybe take a photo, just being able to meet, just having the opportunity where we can just give back, so it’s been great,” said Robinson-Earl.

The Thunder organization gives back all the time, so keep an eye out, you never know where they’ll show up next.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

TTCU Spirit Stick 2022: Rogers High School

The High School football season is underway so that means another season of the TTCU Federal Credit Union Spirit Stick. For 10 seasons, Dave Davis had the pleasure of bringing the TTCU Federal Credit Union Spirit Stick into your homes but it’s time to hand off the baton, or Spirit Stick, to the News On 6 Sports Team. This year, Jonathan Huskey and Dan Hawk will be coming to your town, highlighting your schools and of course handing off that Spirit Stick.
CLAREMORE, OK
