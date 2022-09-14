ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Ozzie Albies (foot) operating second base for Atlanta on Friday evening

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (foot) is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Albies will make his return after he was activated off the 60-day injured list with a fractured foot and Vaughn Grissom was benched. numberFire's models project Albies to score 10.1 FanDuel points at...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr’s post-game report on ailing knee will excite Braves fans

Ronald Acuna Jr has not been the dominant force he’s usually been for the Atlanta Braves, and there’s a good reason why. The star right fielder has been dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent for his ACL tear. According to the man himself, the knee has been giving him pain when he runs. His multiple trips to the injured list show that clearly, Acuna’s knee is still bothering him.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy