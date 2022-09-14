Ronald Acuna Jr has not been the dominant force he’s usually been for the Atlanta Braves, and there’s a good reason why. The star right fielder has been dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent for his ACL tear. According to the man himself, the knee has been giving him pain when he runs. His multiple trips to the injured list show that clearly, Acuna’s knee is still bothering him.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO