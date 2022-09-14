Read full article on original website
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon
On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
3 students injured after being hit by car walking home from school in Antioch, officials say
Three students walking home from school were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to police.
Motorcyclist killed after falling onto BART tracks identified as Oakland resident
OAKLAND -- The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue. Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb. The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
8-year-old boy dies after being hit by car near elementary school; babysitter injured, SJPD says
A boy who was hit by a car on near an elementary school has succumbed to his injuries, San Jose police say. A woman, his babysitter, was also hit.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
Balcony collapse at Daly City home sends 2 kids, 2 adults to hospital
DALY CITY -- Four people were hurt Friday when a balcony they were standing on collapsed at a home in Daly City, authorities said.The North County Fire Authority (NCFA) alerted in a Twitter post at 1:31 p.m. about a "multi-casualty incident" at a home on the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. In a later press statement, NCFA said the firefighters who arrived found two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed, they were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene, NCFA said. All four were taken to a trauma center and their conditions were not immediately known.A building inspector was called to the scene to help in the investigation.Traffic in the area was impacted but has since returned to normal, NCFA said.
Man fatally shot in Pinole
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Pinole this morning, police said. At 9:14 a.m., Pinole police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired with people yelling in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road, police said. Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Pinole resident Lamont Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in custody after 2-hour standoff in Pleasanton, police say
A suspect has been taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff in Pleasanton ended peacefully, police said.
Midday shooting in East Oakland sends 2 to hospital
OAKLAND – Two people were shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland, the city's second shooting involving multiple victims in as many days, police said. Multiple calls to dispatchers came in about 11:53 a.m. to report a shooting near Avenal and Bancroft avenues.Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid and took the woman to a hospital, police said. Another victim in the shooting was taken by others or drove to a hospital. Both victims were in stable condition, according to police. Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at 92nd and Peach Street in East Oakland.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
SFist
Victim In September 6th Shooting In Western Addition Dies, Case Becomes a Homicide
The victim in a shooting that occurred last week in the Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, and the case has now been transferred to SFPD homicide detectives. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. the night of September 6, in the vicinity of Larch Way, a residential alleyway that runs between Jefferson Square Park and the Buchanan Mall in the Western Addition — near the intersection of Turk and Laguna streets.
crimevoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband
DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
