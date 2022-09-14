ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

This concept could pay for 9 college credits for Kansas juniors and seniors. Here are the hurdles.

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmoNO_0hvlTqWB00

A concept proposal between the Kansas Board of Regents and Kansas State Board of Education could pave the way for the state to pay thousands of dollars’ worth of college credit for many of the state’s high school students.

In a joint meeting between the two board Wednesday, the Regents introduced a draft of a concept called the Kansas First/Diploma Plus program that would pay for as many as nine college credit hours, at a standard rate of $113 per credit hour, for any Kansas high school junior or senior who is separately eligible to receive free- or reduced-price lunch.

Kansas First/Diploma Plus would pay high school students’ tuition on up to nine college credit hours

Officials estimate that under Kansas First/Diploma Plus, which is still a proposal in an early drafting stage, could help about 11,000 students, or about 40% of the 26,680 juniors and seniors who were classified as economically under-resourced during the 2021-22 school year.

The program would be restricted to mostly general education courses leading to an associate's or bachelor's degree — such as college algebra, composition, public speaking, history and psychology — although students could have tuition paid for up to one introductory class that aligns with their desired plan of study.

With the state paying $113 a credit hour up to nine credit hours, the program would be expected to cost about $11 million in state funding each year.

Separately, the proposal also calls for $1.9 million to establish a College Navigators program, in which a full-time counselor would be placed at each college to work directly with high school student and families enroll in and plan for college.

Regents and Board of Education say need is now for early college initiative

The two governing bodies, while overseeing separate levels of education, often have similar ambitions of helping students graduate and reach success after high school, but those same efforts also often overlap and lead to disjointed progress on the same goals.

Wednesday’s meeting then, was to discuss how the two boards could work together on initiatives such as Kansas First/Diploma Plus. The boards, in the past, had supported similar initiatives to allow school districts to pay for some of students’ tuition costs when concurrently enrolled in both high school and college, but legislative efforts have stalled.

Regent Cynthia Lane, a former superintendent of Kansas City USD 500 who was appointed to the state board in 2021, said a small group of Regents members and education leaders had developed the concept in the past few months, with the goal of focusing initially on low-income high school students.

“From my perspective, it’s all about an opportunity gap,” she said. “We hear a lot about equity gaps. It’s not about our kids’ capacity to do the work, but it is about not having access to the opportunities to connect their dreams to those post-secondary pathways.”

Kansas State Board of Education chair Jim Porter, R-Fredonia, asked the Regents how the two boards could work together to push the concept forward and make it reality. Jon Rolph, his counterpart on the Regents, said both boards need to be “forward-leaning” in figuring out how to open opportunities for all Kansas students.

Members and leaders for both bodies committed to making this a priority to accomplish this school year, although the path to securing the funding necessary from the Kansas Legislature isn't yet clear.

“I feel like there’s good energy for it, and I think the time is right,” Rolph said. “I’m a big believer that COVID and the pandemic seemed to really have rattled a lot of things loose, and it showed us that we can adjust and make changes, even in institutions that have been the same way for a long time.”

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at ‪785-289-5325‬. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

Kansas board of education approves KSHSAA classification proposal

The Kansas Board of Education today approved a recommendation from the Kansas High School Activities Association that would add a modifier that would adjust the competition classification for certain private schools, based on their competitive success in recent seasons, number of low-income students, and geographic location. The vote was 6...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
republic-online.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

COVID tests available for Kansas households

TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#College Credit#K12#Linus College
Kansas Reflector

Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KAKE TV

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kan. — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
fortscott.biz

Local 4-Hers Win Third Place at Kansas State Fair Crops Judging

Southwind District 4-H Crops Judging Team Wins 3rd Place at the Kansas State Fair. On Saturday , September 10, 4-H’ers from the Southwind District 4-H program participated in the Kansas State Fair Crops Judging Contest. They competed as both individuals and as a team in the Senior Division. The participants were Carly Kramer, Abigail Meiwes, Henry Kramer, and Kason Botts. Carly and Abigail are seniors and to make a senior team, Henry and Kason agreed to judge in the older division. These members did a great job at the contest winning as the 3rd place team. Individually, Carly Kramer was 8th, Abigail Meiwes was 10th, Henry Kramer was 11th, and Kason Botts received 21st. Congratulations to our Southwind 4-H’ers!
KANSAS STATE
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy