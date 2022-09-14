Read full article on original website
What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia
Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.
Prince William and Prince Harry at Queen's Procession Echoes Heartbreaking Walk at Diana's Funeral
In 1997, the young princes followed their mother’s coffin through the streets of London as they did Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall As they followed in procession a coffin that carried their grandmother Queen Elizabeth through London on Wednesday, Prince William and Prince Harry walked a similar path to the one they took 25 years ago for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana. On September 6, 1997, William and Harry — then ages 15 and 12, respectively — followed a route that began at Kensington...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
Live updates: Beatrice, Eugenie praise queen for her support
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin early Saturday evening. King Charles III’s sons, William and Prince Harry, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence as the grandchildren stood vigil.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
Daily Beast
Sigmund Freud Was a Revolutionary Everywhere but at Home
At the turn of the last century, Sigmund Freud shocked the world with what biographer Peter Gay called “his portrayal of man, the insatiable animal pushed and pulled by unrespectable, largely unconscious, desires and aversions.” Heavily emphasizing the role of childhood sexuality, repressed memories, dreams, fantasies, and narcissism, Freud invented the term “psychoanalysis” and offered what appeared to be a bewildering glimpse into the previously uncharted subconscious territory of the human mind.
'A roaring from my body': Novelist Cai Emmons on writing while running out of time
Cai Emmons discusses being diagnosed with ALS shortly after finishing the surrealist California novel "Unleashed," one of two novels out this September.
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
Nick Cave's 'Faith, Hope and Carnage,' 'Black Skinhead': 5 must-read new books this week
Musician Nick Cave releases soulful alternative memoir "Faith, Hope and Carnage," while "Black Skinhead" probes America's Black votership.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
BBC
Elizabeth Gaskell's House exhibition explores links to Bronte
A new permanent exhibition has opened at Elizabeth Gaskell's House exploring the author's role in Victorian society and her links to Charlotte Bronte. The Cranford author lived in the 19th Century Manchester villa from 1850 until her death in 1865. The exhibition explores Gaskell's involvement with social and charitable organisations...
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
Essence
"Black Is Beautiful" Exhibit Honors Photographer Whose Work Inspired A Movement
Over 40 large-scale color and black-and-white photographs in the exhibition document how Kwame Brathwaite helped change America's cultural and political landscape by combining art, music and politics. The work of legendary photographer Kwame Brathwaite helped launch and popularize one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s, known as...
All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts
John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
Debut novels dominate National Book Awards longlist, George Floyd bio among nonfiction titles
The longlists for fiction and nonfiction in the National Book Award competition are out, and there are a lot of new faces.
