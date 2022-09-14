Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has rib cartilage fracture from loss to Chiefs
Chargers QB Justin Herbert, regarded by many as a potential MVP candidate this season, suffered rib injury during Thursday's loss against the Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be
Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
Miguel Cabrera hopes to return to Detroit Tigers in a few days: 'He wants to play'
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, on the injured list, took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday morning and attended a portion of Michigan football's 59-0 win over Connecticut at the Big House. Not long after that, the 39-year-old took early batting practice on the field in anticipation of...
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
Baker, Southern Illinois stun Northwestern 31-24
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday. Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback. SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line. The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.
