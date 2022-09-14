Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻
It’s finally here! Spooky season means pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and house-sized skeletons are everywhere. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes, going to orchards, festivals and hayrides are all great fall activities, but real Halloween fans want the scary stuff. News 19 has compiled a list of 19 haunts that...
WHNT-TV
Search Continues for Decatur Woman
Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
WHNT-TV
Oktoberfest Returns to Redstone Arsenal
Oktoberfest is back! The annual tradition returns to Redstone Arsenal for its 25th year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHNT-TV
BabyPalooza Expo at the VBC
The Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo is taking place at the von Braun Center on Saturday, September 17. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo coming to Von Braun Center Sept. 17
The Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo is taking place at the von Braun Center on Saturday, September 17. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cecilia Pearson, the founder of Babypalooza, says the expo provides an opportunity to become more equipped for pregnancy and caring for a baby. She says the event is a great educational opportunity for first-time mom expecting their first baby or have just had a child in the last 12 months.
WHNT-TV
9-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Lawrence County
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County. 9-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Lawrence …. Ditto Landing to be New Headquarters of Kayak Bass …. 86th Annual Jackson County Fair. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Continues.
WHNT-TV
Funds Approved for Inmate Monitoring System
The Morgan County Jail will soon get a technology upgrade to better keep track of inmates. Huntsville Man Continues Search for Stolen Multi-million …. Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail. Capital Murder Trial for Elkmont Teen Resumes Monday.
WHNT-TV
Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail. Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail. Huntsville Man Continues Search for Stolen Multi-million …. DAR vs. Madison County. Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Redstone Arsenal. Women in Music...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHNT-TV
Woman Charged in Lawrence County Dog Attack
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County. Opening Arguments Begin in Effort to Reinstate Student …. Alabama Appeals Court Rejects Mike Blakely Motion …. Popular Preschool Location Closing Permanently. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Day 4.
Comments / 0