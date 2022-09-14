The Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo is taking place at the von Braun Center on Saturday, September 17. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cecilia Pearson, the founder of Babypalooza, says the expo provides an opportunity to become more equipped for pregnancy and caring for a baby. She says the event is a great educational opportunity for first-time mom expecting their first baby or have just had a child in the last 12 months.

PREGNANCY ・ 8 HOURS AGO