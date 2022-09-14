Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic As Dallas Mavericks Trade Target
Heading into 2022 NBA training camp, the Dallas Mavericks are still on the hunt for some upgrades to their lineup. One player that they have been linked to recently is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $19.5 million....
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Dallas Mavericks Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Every NBA team has an offensive pecking order. Where a team’s players fit into that order will often play a vital role in determining that team’s success. For example, take the number one option on one of the league’s worst teams. They’re probably not a viable number one option – if they were, their team wouldn’t be one of the league’s worst.
Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony
Kawhi, D-Rose, and Melo are each enjoying the offseason
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'
In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
The Suns were a few teams in the mix before Dennis Schroder joined Los Angeles.
Report: Potential Suns Target Dennis Schroder Joins Lakers
Did the Phoenix Suns miss a golden opportunity to add veteran depth to their backcourt?
Yardbarker
'I played terribly': Luka Doncic, Slovenia stunned in EuroBasket tournament
The Mavericks' Luka Doncic joined Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as NBA superstars who were bounced in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket, as upstart Poland defeated Doncic's Slovenia, 90-87, on Wednesday. The Polish team held Luka to 14 points and forced him into six turnovers as it withstood a furious late rally from the defending champions and advanced to face France in the semifinals.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Yardbarker
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson: ‘I’m Happy He Got Paid’
Jalen Brunson had a career year with the Dallas Mavericks last season, as he averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. As Luka Doncic’s sidekick, he helped the Mavs advance past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
Phoenix Suns Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, 3-and-D wings are among the most coveted players in the league. If you possess those two core skills, you’ll always have a job in the league. To be sure, it’s a vital role. Floor spacing and defense are arguably the two most important elements of NBA basketball. On the other hand, it’s a limited one. A pure 3-and-D wing doesn’t create offense for himself or his teammates: he simply shoots and defends.
