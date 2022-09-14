ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

UPDATE: Amtrak working to restore canceled trips after railroad strike averted

By Steve Lackmeyer, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

UPDATE, 8:45 a.m., Thursday: President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning that freight railway companies and workers had reached a tentative agreement that will improve worker pay and keep trains running. It was unclear if Thursday's canceled Heartland Flyer return trip from Fort Worth to Oklahoma City would be rescheduled.

Amtrak released a statement Thursday morning, saying the company was working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on the first available departures.

------------------------

Original story below:

The Heartland Flyer will travel south from Oklahoma City on Thursday but won’t make the return trip as Amtrak starts halting service in advance of a threatened national rail strike .

The Heartland Flyer makes a southbound trek to Fort Worth, Texas, every morning with a northbound return to Oklahoma City each night. Annual ridership has neared 70,000 in recent years.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak announced that while its operations are not a part of the labor negotiations, it operates all of its 21,000 route miles outside of its northeast corridor on tracks owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

An array of freight railroad unions are set to strike on Friday if a deadline to reach contract agreements is not met. Members of one union rejected a tentative deal while two others ratified agreements and three more remained in negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz38m_0hvlSYn000

More: Amtrak budget increase expected to expand Heartland Flyer frequency and service to Kansas

Amtrak explained the cancellations involve trips they can't guarantee will reach their destination by 12:01 a.m. Friday. The Heartland Flyer typically returns to Oklahoma City about 9:30 p.m. but can sometimes run late as it did on Wednesday when Amtrak announced it was running 40 minutes late on its way to Fort Worth.

Trains immediately affected Wednesday were the longest-duration trains — the Chicago to Los Angeles Southwest Chief; the Chicago to Seattle/Portland Empire Builder; the Chicago to Emeryville, Calif., California Zephyr; and the Los Angeles to San Antonio portion of the Texas Eagle.

Could freight rail strike affect Heartland Flyer's trip to OU-Texas football game?

The Heartland Flyer is one of 24 service routes Amtrak is shutting down. Should the strike take place, it could impact the annual OU-Texas game trek in which extra cars are added to the Heartland Flyer for what is traditionally one of its busiest times of the year.

“As soon as Amtrak notifies us the Heartland Flyer is running again, we can resume our plans to have additional cars running,” said Brenda Perry Clark, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation. “But we won’t know until this is resolved.”

Perry Clark said a notice will be posted at the Santa Fe Train Station, and Amtrak announced it will be contacting affected customers.

Potential rail strike would exacerbate supply chain issues

Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns.

The tentative deals reached on Wednesday are based closely on the recommendations of an emergency board President Joe Biden appointed that called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. Those recommendations also include one additional paid leave day a year and higher health insurance costs.

The key unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive trains are holding out in the hope that railroads will agree to go beyond those recommendations and address some of their concerns about unpredictable schedules and strict attendance policies that they say make it difficult to take any time off.

More: Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City to shut down for resurfacing

They say the job cuts major railroads have made over the past six years — eliminating nearly one-third of their workers — have made a difficult job even harder although the railroads maintain their operations have just become more efficient as they rely on fewer, longer trains.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: UPDATE: Amtrak working to restore canceled trips after railroad strike averted

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Convention Center Expansion Plans Move Forward

Plans to expand the Fort Worth Convention Center are moving forward. This week, members of the Fort Worth City Council approved the design contract for the first phase of renovating the city-owned convention center. Michael Crum, public events director for Fort Worth, said that includes the selection of the architectural firm.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
City
Fort Worth, TX
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Traffic
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth

WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
FORT WORTH, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Railroads#State Of Oklahoma#California Zephyr#The Heartland Flyer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WFAA

World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
FORT WORTH, TX
405magazine.com

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy