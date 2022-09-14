JoJo Siwa Shares Adorable Video Kissing TikToker Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa seems to be in a new relationship. The 19-year-old star potentially confirmed her romance with fellow TikToker Avery Cyrus by sharing a sweet video of the duo.

In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus are seen posing together in a photo booth, smiling before they lean in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer captioned the post. The video comes after weeks of speculation that the two were dating.

Last month, 18-year-old Kylie Prew confirmed that she and Siwa have broken up. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew explained during an Instagram Live session, which has since been re-shared on TikTok . “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

Siwa and Prew first broke up in 2021 after dating for a few months. The Dancing With the Stars runner-up did not address the split until November, and explained that it was simply the “right person, wrong time.”

The pair then announced that they got back together in May 2022 via a photo shared to Siwa’s Instagram, in which she is seen kissing Prew on the cheek during a visit to Disneyland . By June, Siwa told People that she and Prew were “still learning things, setting new boundaries , releasing boundaries, all the normal stuff.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, parted ways from TikTok star Soph Mosca this summer after dating for two years.