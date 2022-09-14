ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

JoJo Siwa Shares Adorable Video Kissing TikToker Avery Cyrus

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

JoJo Siwa seems to be in a new relationship. The 19-year-old star potentially confirmed her romance with fellow TikToker Avery Cyrus by sharing a sweet video of the duo.

In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus are seen posing together in a photo booth, smiling before they lean in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer captioned the post. The video comes after weeks of speculation that the two were dating.

@itsjojosiwa Happiest girl🫶🏼 ♬ je te laisserai des mots by Patrick Watson – Ms

Last month, 18-year-old Kylie Prew confirmed that she and Siwa have broken up. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew explained during an Instagram Live session, which has since been re-shared on TikTok . “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

Siwa and Prew first broke up in 2021 after dating for a few months. The Dancing With the Stars runner-up did not address the split until November, and explained that it was simply the “right person, wrong time.”

The pair then announced that they got back together in May 2022 via a photo shared to Siwa’s Instagram, in which she is seen kissing Prew on the cheek during a visit to Disneyland . By June, Siwa told People that she and Prew were “still learning things, setting new boundaries , releasing boundaries, all the normal stuff.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, parted ways from TikTok star Soph Mosca this summer after dating for two years.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
Billboard

John Legend Honors Pregnant Chrissy Teigen in Touching ‘Wonder Woman’ Video

John Legend unveiled the new music video for his single “Wonder Woman” starring Chrissy Teigen on Thursday (Sept. 15). In the clip, the pregnant model and cookbook author serves as the object of the crooner’s devoted affection, lying poolside with kids Luna and Miles as he sings, “When I’m floating in space/ How do you stay in place?/ When the whole world is caving/ Oh, you’re my saving grace/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ Some superpower I don’t understand/ You make me wonder, woman/ How do you do it?/ You’re superhuman, and I’m just a man.” The...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tiktoker Avery Cyrus
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Billboard

Katy Perry Calls Elizabeth Taylor the ‘First True Influencer’ in New Podcast

Katy Perry is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth — no, not that one. On Thursday (Sept. 15), the 37-year-old pop star uploaded to Spotify a two-minute sneak peek of her new podcast series Elizabeth the First, in which she’ll examine the life and social power of the woman she regards as the O.G. influencer: Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor. Narrated by Perry and produced in partnership between her company, Kitty Purry Productions, and Taylor’s legacy brand House of Taylor, Elizabeth the First will emphasize how people once looked to the Cleopatra star for fashion, lifestyle and political cues — long before there...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chris Rock Model New Yeezy Shades For NYFW

After months of regrouping and working on his stand-up material following the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, Chris Rock is outside. The legendary comedian made headlines all summer long for controversial comedy bits that target everyone from his Academy Award nemesis, Will Smith, to Nicole Brown Simpson. However, the outside noise hasn't stopped the Everybody Hates Chris creator from living his life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy