Kentucky lawmakers press for answers over child welfare reimbursement delay

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – State lawmakers are scratching their heads over why help for child advocacy centers is being held up. It’s part of a law passed earlier this spring to reimburse some Medicaid services and on Wednesday lawmakers pressed Cabinet for Health and Family Services members over why no payments have been made.

“We required it, so on April 1st it took effect.. crickets,” Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville) said during a meeting of the child welfare oversight and advisory committee. Adams sponsored Senate Bill 8 during the 2022 general session, believing the help was long overdue. She said child advocacy centers serve as a first line of defense for kids that have dealt with abuse or neglect, rates where Kentucky, unfortunately, leads across the nation.

“You have known since July of 2021 with testimony before this committee that these child advocacy centers were wholly underfunded and they needed this increased Medicaid reimbursement,” Adams said to Dept. for Medicaid Services Regulatory and Legislative Advisor Jonathan Scott.

Adams said no action on last year’s testimony is why she sponsored the bill this year and the delay is beyond frustrating.

“It has been a priority since it came through we just had a little more difficulty than we expected in determining the reimbursement rates,” Scott said. Scott explained the main concern on their end is overpayments,” Adams said. “We want to make sure that we give them a rate that reflects their true costs that reflects their costs but does not expose them to the danger of closing at the end of every year. We really want to avoid an overpayment,” he said.

“That’s ridiculous on its face. These child advocacy centers are operating on just a shoestring budget, they are underfunded if anything. Overpayment is not a worry,” Adams told FOX 56.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services told FOX 56 in a statement:

“The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has been working with all 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers to define reimbursement details. The cabinet recognizes the importance of the implementation of Senate Bill 8, and a final amendment will be filed this month.”

