ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lawmakers press for answers over child welfare reimbursement delay

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn36L_0hvlSENi00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – State lawmakers are scratching their heads over why help for child advocacy centers is being held up. It’s part of a law passed earlier this spring to reimburse some Medicaid services and on Wednesday lawmakers pressed Cabinet for Health and Family Services members over why no payments have been made.

“We required it, so on April 1st it took effect.. crickets,” Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville) said during a meeting of the child welfare oversight and advisory committee. Adams sponsored Senate Bill 8 during the 2022 general session, believing the help was long overdue. She said child advocacy centers serve as a first line of defense for kids that have dealt with abuse or neglect, rates where Kentucky, unfortunately, leads across the nation.

“You have known since July of 2021 with testimony before this committee that these child advocacy centers were wholly underfunded and they needed this increased Medicaid reimbursement,” Adams said to Dept. for Medicaid Services Regulatory and Legislative Advisor Jonathan Scott.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Adams said no action on last year’s testimony is why she sponsored the bill this year and the delay is beyond frustrating.

“It has been a priority since it came through we just had a little more difficulty than we expected in determining the reimbursement rates,” Scott said. Scott explained the main concern on their end is overpayments,” Adams said. “We want to make sure that we give them a rate that reflects their true costs that reflects their costs but does not expose them to the danger of closing at the end of every year. We really want to avoid an overpayment,” he said.

“That’s ridiculous on its face. These child advocacy centers are operating on just a shoestring budget, they are underfunded if anything. Overpayment is not a worry,” Adams told FOX 56.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services told FOX 56 in a statement:

“The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has been working with all 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers to define reimbursement details. The cabinet recognizes the importance of the implementation of Senate Bill 8, and a final amendment will be filed this month.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 3

Related
spectrumnews1.com

New setback hits Kentucky unemployment overhaul

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The implementation of a new unemployment system has stalled again after a company Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials thought they had an agreement with abruptly stopped communicating with them, cabinet officials told lawmakers this week. It’s been more than two years since the pandemic caused a rush...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reimbursement#Child Advocacy#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky gets federal approval to build EV charging network

Kentucky has received federal approval for a plan to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The initial $70 million planned network will focus on the state's busiest corridors such as interstates and parkways. It's another step in Kentucky's rise to the forefront of the electric vehicle universe, following the investment of more than $9 billion in the Commonwealth to build EV battery production facilities and associated industries.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy