Residents sound off about Black Lives Matter mural in Greenburgh

Controversy continues to swirl around a Black Lives Matter mural in Greenburgh. Many in the community are outraged about the inclusion of an image of Louis Farrakhan in the mural - a polarizing figure who organized the Million Man March on Washington in 1995. He has also made numerous controversial...
GREENBURGH, NY
