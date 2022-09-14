ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Middle School has a New Canine Staff Member

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Middle School Principal Scot Aden introduced Charli to the Atlantic School Board on Monday night. Charli is a two-year-old Golden Doodle female dog. Charli is trained and attended “Puppy Preschool,” intermediate and advanced. Additionally, Charli has been through the alliance therapy dogs training and passed several tests, so she is officially certified.

Aden says this past week; a seventh-grade girl came into the Principal’s Office; she wasn’t feeling good and having a bad day.

Aden says Charli has the intuitiveness to approach a child when something is wrong with someone.

Charli spends most of her time in the office, but often Mr. Aden will walk her through the library to let the students know her. Charli has also been through various classrooms, and Charli will go from student to student.

Scot Aden, is a certified handler.

