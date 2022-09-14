NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed over the Atlantic and is poised to move into the Caribbean islands this weekend. Fiona is now a moderate tropical storm but satellite images continue to indicate the storm is being sheared. This should keep the system from getting much stronger and the current forecast thinking keeps Fiona a tropical storm over the next 5 days.

