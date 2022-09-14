Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Teen and toddler dead, 7-year-old hospitalized in Gretna house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Two siblings are dead and a third is hospitalized after a house caught fire in Gretna. The fire broke out before 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl and a young boy, about 2 or 3 years old, were killed, according...
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
bizneworleans.com
Ochsner Encourages Medicare Beneficiaries to Review Coverage
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Ochsner Health Plan is encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to review their coverage and compare benefits as the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period nears. The 2023 AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. “If you are eligible for Medicare and live in the Greater New Orleans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Big Health Event expected to be a big deal for New Orleans
The Big Health Event will provide free health screenings, healthy culinary demonstrations, a movement zone with personal trainers, yoga, Zumba, and even a children's zone with STEM activities. Find out how to register here.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
He was shot several times trying to protect his wife and home - 3 months later he's back in the ICU
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is back in the hospital, months after he was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. The shooting nearly killed him. “As you know Joe was shot during a home invasion in the end of May,” his wife...
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Tropical Depression #7 forms in Atlantic Ocean
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have fall on the brain, it’s still the heart of hurricane season and things are becoming active in the tropics again. Tropical Depression #7 has formed and is expected to become Fiona as it nears the Caribbean. So, where does it go?...
fox8live.com
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl, Yusa Badra, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials...
Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter overloaded with pets in need
With a completely full Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, the cats and dogs are in need of forever homes.
Atlanta Daily World
Walmart to Offer Safety Pouch to Combat Police Brutality (video)
Coming Soon to a Wal-Mart Near You: The Safety Pouch. Loyola New Orleans student launches product to combat police brutality during traffic stops. A Loyola University New Orleans junior starts the school year with a nationwide launch of the Safety Pouch, a product he developed in an entrepreneurship class at the university.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Fiona heading for the Caribbean islands
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed over the Atlantic and is poised to move into the Caribbean islands this weekend. Fiona is now a moderate tropical storm but satellite images continue to indicate the storm is being sheared. This should keep the system from getting much stronger and the current forecast thinking keeps Fiona a tropical storm over the next 5 days.
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
NOLA.com
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
fox8live.com
A few scattered storms this weekend, but plenty of sun and heat
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances return this weekend, but we will still be hot. Temperatures each day will be in the high 80s, with period of sun and a few afternoon storms. A brief surge in moisture this weekend will fuel these storm chances. By the start of the...
houmatimes.com
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
Comments / 0