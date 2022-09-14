Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsChannel 36
Elmira-Corning NAACP Holding Virtual Health Care Forum
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold a virtual health care forum next week. The forum will be held on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-7 PM. Updates on COVID as well as polio and monkeypox information will be provided. The forum will feature a panel consisting of medical personnel and school counselors.
NewsChannel 36
Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room
9/16 UPDATE: The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday, saying the nature of the incident may have been misconstrued in the department's initial news release. The Sheriff's office on Friday said security video showed 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq going into the facility, and a firearm fell out of his...
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Seeking Community Input on Broadband Internet Access
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Do you have access to reliable and affordable high speed internet? Tompkins County is looking for your input and they are urging residents and local businesses to take ten minutes to complete a broadband survey. The survey consists of an online speed test and a series...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
NewsChannel 36
Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
NewsChannel 36
Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
NewsChannel 36
Harvest Drive Thru Picnic and Drive Thru Bingo Taking Place September 23rd
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two events are coming up next week for those in Chemung County that are 60 and up!. The first is the harvest drive thru picnic on September 23rd from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. Reservations are required and the deadline to sign up is September 15th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
Paving Projects Announced in the City of Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira's Department of Public Works announced several streets that will be paved from September 20th through September 23rd. The following roads will be paved during that time... South Main Street – Main Street Bridge to Hudson Street. Collin Street – Cypress to South Avenue.
NewsChannel 36
GST BOCES STEM Academy moves all classes to SUNY Corning Community College
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Students from the GST BOCES STEM Academy were invited into their new academic home Thursday morning at Corning Community College. The GST BOCES STEM Academy has called 2634 Goff Rd. in Corning it's home for the past five years. In that time, they worked with Corning Community College to provide students with college-level courses. CCC and STEM students celebrated the entire Academy's move to the Spencer Hill campus Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting outside the Commons building.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
NewsChannel 36
How to Avoid Student Loan Relief Scams
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many Americans have been receiving phone calls from potential scammers, in regard to student loan relief. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said, in his experience, he has sadly seen too many innocent people fall for student loan relief scams. “I think they get intimidated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
NewsChannel 36
Watchfire for National POW & MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A watchfire event for National POW and MIA Recognition Day took place at Myers Park this evening. Veterans honored prisoners of war and those missing in action, with this ancient tradition. Michael Moran, a Vietnam War veteran, helped organize the event. Moran served as an infantry...
Elmira man arrested on drug charges after Corning search warrant
An Elmira man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Corning early this morning, according to the Corning Police Department.
NewsChannel 36
Armed Assault Suspect Leads Police On Foot Chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A man is in serious condition after police say he harmed himself with a knife after a foot chase on I-86 near the shopping plazas. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, police were sent to the Econo-Lodge earlier this morning, on Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate a report of an assault.
Comments / 1