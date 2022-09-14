CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.

