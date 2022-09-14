ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

NewsChannel 36

Elmira-Corning NAACP Holding Virtual Health Care Forum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold a virtual health care forum next week. The forum will be held on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-7 PM. Updates on COVID as well as polio and monkeypox information will be provided. The forum will feature a panel consisting of medical personnel and school counselors.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room

9/16 UPDATE: The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday, saying the nature of the incident may have been misconstrued in the department's initial news release. The Sheriff's office on Friday said security video showed 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq going into the facility, and a firearm fell out of his...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Paving Projects Announced in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira's Department of Public Works announced several streets that will be paved from September 20th through September 23rd. The following roads will be paved during that time... South Main Street – Main Street Bridge to Hudson Street. Collin Street – Cypress to South Avenue.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

GST BOCES STEM Academy moves all classes to SUNY Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Students from the GST BOCES STEM Academy were invited into their new academic home Thursday morning at Corning Community College. The GST BOCES STEM Academy has called 2634 Goff Rd. in Corning it's home for the past five years. In that time, they worked with Corning Community College to provide students with college-level courses. CCC and STEM students celebrated the entire Academy's move to the Spencer Hill campus Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting outside the Commons building.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

How to Avoid Student Loan Relief Scams

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many Americans have been receiving phone calls from potential scammers, in regard to student loan relief. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said, in his experience, he has sadly seen too many innocent people fall for student loan relief scams. “I think they get intimidated by...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Watchfire for National POW & MIA Recognition Day

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A watchfire event for National POW and MIA Recognition Day took place at Myers Park this evening. Veterans honored prisoners of war and those missing in action, with this ancient tradition. Michael Moran, a Vietnam War veteran, helped organize the event. Moran served as an infantry...
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Armed Assault Suspect Leads Police On Foot Chase on I-86

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A man is in serious condition after police say he harmed himself with a knife after a foot chase on I-86 near the shopping plazas. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, police were sent to the Econo-Lodge earlier this morning, on Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate a report of an assault.
BIG FLATS, NY

