KCTV 5
Day 4 of Jungerman trial suspended because of possible COVID exposure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fourth day of the murder trial against the Kansas City man accused of killing a prominent local attorney in broad daylight outside of his Brookside home was suspended Friday morning because of a possible COVID exposure. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
Bittersweet celebration after KCK detective’s arrest
The former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective was arrested by the FBI, accused of using his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002.
Leavenworth man pleads guilty to kidnapping, robbery
Dameon Lewis pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony theft of property, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
KCTV 5
More than a dozen victims testify in Parcells case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of providing fake autopsies and ripping off grieving families will soon learn his sentence for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells entered a guilty plea, acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states in a federal case. He faces several county, state and federal...
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KCTV 5
Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
jimmycsays.com
The digital recorder — found on the ledge of the bathroom sink — that could seal David Jungerman’s fate
The digital audio recorder on which David Jungerman is heard confessing to the murder of Thomas Pickert was found in a bathroom, among toiletries, at Jungerman’s home in Raytown. That’s just one more oddity that has come to light in the odd and terrible case that left Pickert, a...
FBI arrest former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
Trial begins for 84-year-old accused of killing KC attorney in 2017
Five years after Brookside lawyer Tom Pickert was gunned down in his front yard, the trial began Tuesday for 84-year-old suspect David Jungerman.
kttn.com
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
Car chase ends with 1 person dead and two others injured Friday in KCMO
A man driving a stolen pickup truck died Friday after a chase with Missouri Highway Patrol troopers that ended when the truck rolled over several times.
KCTV 5
ATV crash kills Olathe man
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene. According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated...
KMBC.com
Man detained after Leawood police called to park on report of person armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after he was seen sitting under a tree at Leawood City Park armed with a knife and what turned out to be a BB gun, Leawood police said. Investigators said police officers were called at 5:36...
Two in critical condition after rollover crash on 169 Highway
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash that occurred Friday evening on 169 Highway.
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
