Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Day 4 of Jungerman trial suspended because of possible COVID exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fourth day of the murder trial against the Kansas City man accused of killing a prominent local attorney in broad daylight outside of his Brookside home was suspended Friday morning because of a possible COVID exposure. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

More than a dozen victims testify in Parcells case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of providing fake autopsies and ripping off grieving families will soon learn his sentence for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells entered a guilty plea, acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states in a federal case. He faces several county, state and federal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
MERRIAM, KS
#Murder#Shooting#Video Surveillance#Video Recording#Violent Crime#Kansas City Star
KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

ATV crash kills Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene. According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO

