The late Nelson Mandela once said the greatest glory in living life is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall; and Terrebonne Parish resident Sam Lusco is the epitome of turning pain into strength. Lusco is a local entrepreneur, owner of Sams Audio, among other businesses, and professional racecar driver with over 21 years of experience. The Terrebonne native said he discovered his passion for driving over 40 years ago and was able to make it a reality with the help of a local car dealer. “I’ve been doing this for about 21 years, I wanted to do it when I was in high school but couldn’t afford it until adulthood. I got with a local Dodge dealer who was already racing for a long time and they really helped me get my start.”

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO