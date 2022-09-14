Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
36-Year-Old Chad Lee Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lafourche Parish (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th street.
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
brproud.com
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana
If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager's death.
houmatimes.com
Local Girls Softball Team, Farmers System Prospects 2K10, Continue to Hit it Out the Park
When it comes to dedication, talent, growth, and consistency, a local 12U softball team, Farm System Prospects 2010, does it best. Not only has the team won this year’s World Series in Branson, Missouri, but they’ve been world champions three years in a row, and continue to be a strong team.
Thibodaux police chief quells rumors of abduction
Rumors of an attempted abduction outside a Thibodaux business are unfounded. That’s the message from Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
houmatimes.com
GFP Architecture and Interior Design growing to meet the needs of the Southern Louisiana
GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, LA is pleased to announce its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA. GFP owners Kevin Gros, Amy Flores, and Andy Positerry, have had the privilege of working with Houston and his team for several years now and have seen that Houston and his team share the same level of creativity, service, and responsiveness to their clients. Houston sees this merger with GFP as a way to continue the level of exceptional support his clients have come to know and assure his legacy and continuity for his current and future clients.
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Gwendolyn Naquin
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Acosta Naquin, 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Naquin; son, Jeremy Naquin (Keelie); grandsons, Ryder and Brooks Naquin; siblings, Beryl Woods (Ronald), Ricky Acosta, and Sydney Acosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
houmatimes.com
Local entrepreneur wins class at US Nationals Race in Indy
The late Nelson Mandela once said the greatest glory in living life is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall; and Terrebonne Parish resident Sam Lusco is the epitome of turning pain into strength. Lusco is a local entrepreneur, owner of Sams Audio, among other businesses, and professional racecar driver with over 21 years of experience. The Terrebonne native said he discovered his passion for driving over 40 years ago and was able to make it a reality with the help of a local car dealer. “I’ve been doing this for about 21 years, I wanted to do it when I was in high school but couldn’t afford it until adulthood. I got with a local Dodge dealer who was already racing for a long time and they really helped me get my start.”
houmatimes.com
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash
On September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off. The preliminary...
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors
A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
houmatimes.com
Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center to host Celebrate Life Gala
Friends of Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center will host their annual Celebrate Life Gala at Nicholls State University on Wednesday, September 28. All proceeds will help women and children in our community. The gala will feature live entertainment, drinks and Hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center...
Comments / 3