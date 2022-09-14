ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Houma, LA
Louisiana Restaurants
Houma, LA
houmatimes.com

GFP Architecture and Interior Design growing to meet the needs of the Southern Louisiana

GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, LA is pleased to announce its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA. GFP owners Kevin Gros, Amy Flores, and Andy Positerry, have had the privilege of working with Houston and his team for several years now and have seen that Houston and his team share the same level of creativity, service, and responsiveness to their clients. Houston sees this merger with GFP as a way to continue the level of exceptional support his clients have come to know and assure his legacy and continuity for his current and future clients.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Gwendolyn Naquin

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Acosta Naquin, 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Naquin; son, Jeremy Naquin (Keelie); grandsons, Ryder and Brooks Naquin; siblings, Beryl Woods (Ronald), Ricky Acosta, and Sydney Acosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Local entrepreneur wins class at US Nationals Race in Indy

The late Nelson Mandela once said the greatest glory in living life is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall; and Terrebonne Parish resident Sam Lusco is the epitome of turning pain into strength. Lusco is a local entrepreneur, owner of Sams Audio, among other businesses, and professional racecar driver with over 21 years of experience. The Terrebonne native said he discovered his passion for driving over 40 years ago and was able to make it a reality with the help of a local car dealer. “I’ve been doing this for about 21 years, I wanted to do it when I was in high school but couldn’t afford it until adulthood. I got with a local Dodge dealer who was already racing for a long time and they really helped me get my start.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma

We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash

On September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off. The preliminary...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center to host Celebrate Life Gala

Friends of Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center will host their annual Celebrate Life Gala at Nicholls State University on Wednesday, September 28. All proceeds will help women and children in our community. The gala will feature live entertainment, drinks and Hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center...
THIBODAUX, LA

