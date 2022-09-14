ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

3 dead in mid-air plane collision in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people died after two planes crashed mid-air on Saturday morning in Colorado, fire officials in Mountain View confirmed. Emergency responders received reports of the mid-air collision at around 8:54 a.m., and rescue crews arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m., KDVR reported. The...
Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board

Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Search warrant executed after threats made online

On Sept. 15, 2022, Boulder County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle, in the Town of Superior, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that...
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
Loveland K9 Officer Saves the Day in Stolen License Plate Case

There's a member of the Loveland Police Department (LPD) that you need to meet — and Styng is his name. Styng is a part of the Loveland Police Canine Unit. According to the LPD, Styng and his fellow K9 officers — Shadow, Jojo, Pako, and Nazar — work tirelessly to assist police with arrests, narcotics seizures, safety sweeps, criminal tracking, and locating missing persons.
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery

A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
