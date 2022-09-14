ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 9/16/22

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Patrick Watson bookends our region with two shows this weekend, playing Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 7pm and Levon Helm Studios in Wookdstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8. RIYL Rufus Wainwright and Jeff Buckley. (Fri, Sep 16; Sat, Sep 17) Also at Levon Helm Studios...
SHEFFIELD, MA
glensfallschronicle.com

Randy Travis was a WOW! Kevin Richards is another Jonathan Newell!

Randy Travis at the Charles Wood Theater last Sunday turned out to be one of the great Glens Falls events of all time. The country music legend and his wife Mary Travis sold out two shows, afternoon and evening — and they made their mark in Corinth and Glens Falls besides.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
wamc.org

Woodstock Film Festival 2022

The Woodstock Film Festival will celebrate its 23rd Anniversary September 28 through October 2. Films and industry panels will be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley in the towns of Woodstock, Kingston, Rosendale, and Saugerties – and online. WFF has always strongly supported local film production in the...
WOODSTOCK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena

The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alice at The Palace Friday in Albany

Alice Cooper returns to The Palace in Albany Friday night and we've got your free tickets. Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.
ALBANY, NY
Alex Rosado

The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?

The Armory Studios in SchenectadyPicture by the author. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Carole King
Person
Bob Weir
wamc.org

Setting sail on the Hudson

The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
HUDSON, NY
NYS Music

Johnny Cash Tribute Show Coming to Plattsburgh, Sugarloaf and Albany

The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash tribute show, has announced a 17-date North American fall tour that includes three stops in New York State. The nearly two-month tour begins Sept. 15 at the Strand Center for Arts in Plattsburgh, with later shows at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester on Oct. 6 and the Swyer Theater at the Egg in Albany on the 7.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Q 105.7

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Songwriting#Love Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Q 105.7

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
ALBANY, NY
anash.org

F.R.E.E. Distributing Food for Rosh Hashana

Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC willbe distributing great quality and huge quantity of fresh produce and household food staples in honor of Rosh Hashana, today beginning at 7:30 PM on President between Schenectady and Utica, in middle of the block. Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC will iyH be distributing great quality and huge quantity...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga

First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy