Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
wamc.org
Rogovoy Report 9/16/22
Montreal-based singer-songwriter Patrick Watson bookends our region with two shows this weekend, playing Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 7pm and Levon Helm Studios in Wookdstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8. RIYL Rufus Wainwright and Jeff Buckley. (Fri, Sep 16; Sat, Sep 17) Also at Levon Helm Studios...
glensfallschronicle.com
Randy Travis was a WOW! Kevin Richards is another Jonathan Newell!
Randy Travis at the Charles Wood Theater last Sunday turned out to be one of the great Glens Falls events of all time. The country music legend and his wife Mary Travis sold out two shows, afternoon and evening — and they made their mark in Corinth and Glens Falls besides.
FOZZY cancels show at Albany Empire Live; postpones rest of tour
FOZZY's show at Empire Live Albany has been cancelled, as a result of a bruised larynx from lead singer Chris Jericho. The rest of their U.S. tour has been postponed as a result. Refunds for the show, which was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, October 8, can be obtained at the point of purchase.
wamc.org
Woodstock Film Festival 2022
The Woodstock Film Festival will celebrate its 23rd Anniversary September 28 through October 2. Films and industry panels will be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley in the towns of Woodstock, Kingston, Rosendale, and Saugerties – and online. WFF has always strongly supported local film production in the...
Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena
The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
Alice at The Palace Friday in Albany
Alice Cooper returns to The Palace in Albany Friday night and we've got your free tickets. Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?
The Armory Studios in SchenectadyPicture by the author. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.
wamc.org
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
NYS Music
Johnny Cash Tribute Show Coming to Plattsburgh, Sugarloaf and Albany
The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash tribute show, has announced a 17-date North American fall tour that includes three stops in New York State. The nearly two-month tour begins Sept. 15 at the Strand Center for Arts in Plattsburgh, with later shows at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester on Oct. 6 and the Swyer Theater at the Egg in Albany on the 7.
Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
Steve McLaughlin to enter dunk tank at local fundraiser
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Catskill Senior Center goes viral: Millions of views for dance moves
The Catskill Senior Center has gotten millions of views on social media for their TikTok dance videos titled "Daily Dose of Garry."
Love Storytown as a Kid? Schenectady’s miSci Exibit Will Take You Back!
Growing up in the Capital Region in the 80s, Storytown and then The Great Escape was my favorite to go to in the summer. They had everything we loved with a "fairy tale" theme. Some of my favorite rides are still there while other memorable structures are long gone. You...
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
anash.org
F.R.E.E. Distributing Food for Rosh Hashana
Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC willbe distributing great quality and huge quantity of fresh produce and household food staples in honor of Rosh Hashana, today beginning at 7:30 PM on President between Schenectady and Utica, in middle of the block. Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC will iyH be distributing great quality and huge quantity...
WNYT
New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga
First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
Indian Ladder Farms to kick off apple picking season
Apple picking season is in full swing, and Indian Ladder Farms is hoping to cash in on the annual apple boom.
