A 12-year-old boy ran to a neighbor’s home for help after he and his 89-year-old grandmother were attacked by dogs, Colorado authorities said. Officers found a trail of blood leading into a home and also found two dogs, who were familiar with the victims, attacking the woman in the backyard shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a news release from the Golden Police Department.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO