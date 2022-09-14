ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tri-City Herald

Panicked boy and trail of blood lead officers to 89-year-old mauled by dogs, CO cops say

A 12-year-old boy ran to a neighbor’s home for help after he and his 89-year-old grandmother were attacked by dogs, Colorado authorities said. Officers found a trail of blood leading into a home and also found two dogs, who were familiar with the victims, attacking the woman in the backyard shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a news release from the Golden Police Department.
Tri-City Herald

NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

