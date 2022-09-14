ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Rookie Camp, Tortorella, Andrae Injury

As the Philadelphia Flyers inch closer to the official beginning of training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22, the rookies convened on Wednesday for physicals and brief meetings before hitting the ice on Thursday. The beginning of the John Tortorella era continues to dominate the conversation in Philadelphia, and the organization suffered a minor prospect injury this week.
The Associated Press

Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
NBC Sports

What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line

The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
CBS Sports

Watch Massachusetts vs. Stony Brook: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1; Massachusetts 0-2 The Stony Brook Seawolves watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will challenge the Massachusetts Minutemen on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
College Football News

UMass vs Stony Brook Prediction, Game Preview

UMass vs Stony Brook prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UMass (0-2), Stony Brook (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
iBerkshires.com

Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Mahar

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Ashlyn Lesure scored a pair of goals Friday as the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team won its home debut, 3-1, over Mahar. The Senators started the game with a hard-luck goal for Hurricanes' keeper Emma Meczywor (nine saves) in the first three minutes. Meczywor stopped an early...
iBerkshires.com

Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys soccer falls at home to Barnstable

(Sept. 16, 2022) The boys soccer team could not contain a talented Barnstable team that scored early and often Friday. The Red Hawks scored 38 seconds after the opening whistle and two goals over the final two minutes of play, as the Whalers lost 6-1 at home. “They were good....
