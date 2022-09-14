Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Rookie Camp, Tortorella, Andrae Injury
As the Philadelphia Flyers inch closer to the official beginning of training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22, the rookies convened on Wednesday for physicals and brief meetings before hitting the ice on Thursday. The beginning of the John Tortorella era continues to dominate the conversation in Philadelphia, and the organization suffered a minor prospect injury this week.
Live Coverage: Week 2 of Western Mass. High School Football
The high school football season continues in Week 2 with a long slate of games through Western Massachusetts and beyond. MassLive will have updates throughout the evening. Head to the bottom of the article for live coverage.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Towson
West Virginia should get things turned around in Week 3.
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Rockies score twice in ninth to end Cubs’ win streak
Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz each drove in a run in the ninth inning as the visiting Colorado Rockies ended
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Sept. 14
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Fairhaven 3, Wareham 0 ...
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
NBC Sports
What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line
The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
CBS Sports
Watch Massachusetts vs. Stony Brook: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1; Massachusetts 0-2 The Stony Brook Seawolves watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will challenge the Massachusetts Minutemen on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
College Football News
UMass vs Stony Brook Prediction, Game Preview
UMass vs Stony Brook prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UMass (0-2), Stony Brook (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Mahar
CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Ashlyn Lesure scored a pair of goals Friday as the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team won its home debut, 3-1, over Mahar. The Senators started the game with a hard-luck goal for Hurricanes' keeper Emma Meczywor (nine saves) in the first three minutes. Meczywor stopped an early...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Souke's winner sends Sandwich field hockey past Falmouth
The Sandwich High field hockey team improved to 2-0 with a 2-1 victory over Falmouth on Wednesday. Aliva Barnes and Emily Souke each scored a goal for the Blue Knights. Souke's tally, which came with just over five minutes remaining, was the winner off a feed from Sadie Clarkin. ...
iBerkshires.com
Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer falls at home to Barnstable
(Sept. 16, 2022) The boys soccer team could not contain a talented Barnstable team that scored early and often Friday. The Red Hawks scored 38 seconds after the opening whistle and two goals over the final two minutes of play, as the Whalers lost 6-1 at home. “They were good....
Sports scores, highlights for Thursday: B-R golf earns rare win over Xaverian
TAUNTON— It was another day full of high school sports action in the Greater Taunton area Thursday. Here’s a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from the day’s games. Boys Soccer: Taunton vs. Canton ...
Two Penn State Legends Chase Wrestling Gold at Worlds
David Taylor and Zain Retherford will wrestle for world championships Friday in Belgrade.
