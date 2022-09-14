Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music
Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Talking to Yourself”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her latest single from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. This one’s called “Talking to Yourself.” It’s produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. Give it a listen below. The Loneliest Time is...
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review
Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird. Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen on New “Big Time”: Listen
Angel Olsen has shared a new version of the title track from her album Big Time, and, this time, it’s a collaboration with Sturgill Simpson. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head.” Olsen said in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.” Listen to it below.
operawire.com
Leeds Conservatoire Announces Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song
Leeds Conservatoire has announced an autumn season celebrating song. Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song: Rediscovering Lieder is slated for Oct. 21-23, 2022, with all recitals to be performed at The Venue at Leeds Conservatoire. The lineup of artists includes mezzo-soprano Kitty Whately, with pianist and Director of Leeds Lieder Joseph...
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities Box Set
PJ Harvey has announced a new box set collecting music from her back catalog. B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities is due out November 4 via Island Records/Universal Music Group. The release will be available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital formats, and includes 59 songs spanning Harvey’s three-decade career. The box set features previously-unreleased songs, alternate versions of preexisting songs, and other material that has been previously unavailable in physical formats or on streaming services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The Mars Volta, the Beths, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the Mars Volta, the Beths, Djo (aka Stranger Things’ Joe Keery), Mura Masa, Michelle Branch, Lyzza, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man, and Sumerlands. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Catalog
Chuck D has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to his longtime publisher Reach Music, in a deal that encompasses more than 300 of the Public Enemy legend’s songs, Rolling Stone reports. An artist’s songwriting royalties come in two forms, the writer share and the publisher share; the sale, for an undisclosed fee, includes Chuck D’s full writer’s share and half of his copyright interest as a publisher. He retains half of the copyright interest in his publishing royalties.
Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch
Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
Hammered Hulls Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Rights and Reproductions”: Listen
Hammered Hulls—the band of bassist Mary Timony, vocalist Alec MacKaye, guitarist Mark Cisneros, and drummer Chris Wilson—have announced their debut LP, Careening, with the new song “Rights and Reproductions.” The album is due out October 28 via Dischord. Check out the album artwork, tracklist, and “Rights and Reproductions” below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosalía, Blood Orange, Phoenix, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour. Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, to fans across North America with the One Night Only tour. The pop star will kick off his 8 stop run on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 9.
Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey
Since their inception in 2013, Butcher Brown have used jazz as a framework for experimentation, transforming it into any sonic hybrid their collective mind can dream up. Their grandiose instrumentations are constructed with enough clarity to hear how each of their five members’ individual genius contributes to the sum’s deconstruction of soul and funk, providing the foundation for outside artists like Pink Siifu and Alex Isley to hop onto. Their latest album, Butcher Brown Presents: Triple Trey is a continuation of their ongoing pursuit of genre’s dismantling, finding a natural home within the comfortable confines of hip-hop and big-band jazz.
Claire Rousay Releases New Album to Benefit the Trevor Project: Listen
Claire Rousay has shared a new album called Wouldn’t Have to Hurt. The album is out via Rousay’s own American Dreams Records imprint Mended Dreams. All proceeds from the record go to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Stream the title track below; buy the album at Bandcamp.
Words & Music, May 1965
It’s an archivist's dream: One day, dusting a back corner office, you discover more of the past, lying dormant on a shelf. After Lou Reed died in 2013, Laurie Anderson charged Don Fleming and Jason Stern with excavating the thousands of recordings, photos, letters, keepsakes, bar tabs, and credit card receipts that comprised Reed’s creative life. And there, tucked away behind some art books, lay a weathered package made out to Lewis Reed in faded blue ballpoint pen. The handwriting was Reed’s own, and the address was his parents’ house at 35 Oakfield Ave. The postmark was May 11, 1965—the date of the mythical, heretofore-unheard first recording sessions between Lou Reed and his then-new friend, John Cale.
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Watch Björk’s Majestic Video for New Song “Ovule”
Björk has shared a new single, “Ovule,” from her forthcoming LP Fossora. It comes with a video reuniting Björk with Nick Knight, who directed the “Pagan Poetry” video in the Vespertine era. Watch the clip, which fits Björk in a variety of extravagant dresses, below.
Pitchfork Announces the 1990s Karaoke Party
Desperate to scream “You Oughta Know” in front of a crowd so loudly your ex will hear it? Think the world needs to hear your Mariah Carey impression? Dying to do a “The Boy Is Mine” duet with your bestie? Join Pitchfork and The Kings of Karaoke on Tuesday, September 27 at the Woods (48 S. 4th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) for an epic ’90s karaoke party. This 21+ event is free and open to the public—no RSVP necessary, but it’s first come, first serve. The party starts at 8 p.m.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0