Todd Haun
3d ago
Never heard of him, I never heard of Brown before WVU so that's a push I guess. I suppose if'n the "Donors" want another 4 year 🤔 nomad he's the one...Seems Marshall is going to carry the banner for winning team for WV. this year.
3
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Player of the Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) got their first victory of the season, pounding the Towson Tigers, 65-7. The Mountaineers had a season-high 624 yards total with 308 yards passing and 316 yards on the ground. Player of the Game: Freshman running back CJ Donaldson was...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
The Mountaineer Youth's Impact: Sean Martin
WVU Football DE Sean Martin has spent two years preparing for this.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Towson GAME DAY Prediction
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-2) hosts the Towson Tigers (0-2) from the Colonial Athletic Association. While West Virginia is currently favored to win by anywhere from 33 points to 39 points, according to Las Vegas, Towson could present some problems for the Mountaineers. Towson quarterback...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Says the Mountaineers Will Win the Rest of Their Games This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – After starting the season 0-2 with losses at Pitt and at home against Kansas, there isn’t much hope or optimism surrounding the West Virginia football program right now. However, one former player believes that the Mountaineers are still going to have a tremendous season.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Tigers.
voiceofmotown.com
Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy Guns officials: ‘We did everything in our power not to leave’
Big Daddy Guns officials said in a press conference Wednesday they had no intention of leaving The Deck location in downtown Morgantown. “Did we want to leave? No,” Sherri McKnight, co-owner of Big Daddy Guns, said. Earlier this week, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World Logan Williams said...
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Commissioner Leonhardt Welcomes Mountaintop Beverage to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed the state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown, W.Va. Commissioner Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has been working with the company since 2019 to secure a location in the Mountain State. The company will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
Daily Athenaeum
Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say
Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
