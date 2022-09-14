ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
NBC Sports

Roberto Clemente Day to be held throughout MLB on Thursday

Roberto Clemente Day honors a player who shined both on and off the field. A Hall of Famer and philanthropist, Roberto Clemente played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1972, winning four batting titles, 12 Gold Gloves, two World Series and an MVP award. It was 50 years ago...
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

