dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Did the Yankees Win the Joey Gallo Trade?
While Gallo struggles with the Dodgers, pitching prospect Clayton Beeter has looked incredible down in Double-A Somerset
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Roberto Clemente Day to be held throughout MLB on Thursday
Roberto Clemente Day honors a player who shined both on and off the field. A Hall of Famer and philanthropist, Roberto Clemente played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1972, winning four batting titles, 12 Gold Gloves, two World Series and an MVP award. It was 50 years ago...
MLB・
Four-time MLB All-Star John Stearns dies at 71 after battle with cancer
John Stearns played 10 seasons with the Mets between 1975-84, earning four All-Star selections.
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Sandy Alderson will step down as Mets president
The New York Mets announced Thursday that Sandy Alderson plans to step down from his post as team president. Once
Phillies Place Sosa on IL, Recall Muñoz
The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL.
