Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Local foundation hosting community farm groundbreaking Saturday
Living Wright Foundation of Columbia is digging deep to help locals learn about food insecurities in the area. The foundation is starting a regenerative community farm to combat hunger and forge healthier relationships with food. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Senate’s End...
coladaily.com
12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to State Farmers Market
Anyone looking for the ultimate fall crafts and arts event this weekend should stop by the 12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza. The event is being held at the South Carolina State Farmers Market South Farmers Shed, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The Midlands Crafters Association...
USC Gamecock
‘Good food, beautiful music, lively dancing’: Columbia’s Greek Festival showcases traditional Greek culture
The courtyard of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was filled with people enjoying flavorful food and live music as the Columbia Greek Festival began this Thursday. Originally a food festival to fundraise for church and charity, Columbia’s Greek Festival has grown into a way for the community to experience Greek culture beyond cuisine. The festival will continue until Sept. 18.
coladaily.com
Cast your vote, help the Koger Center win a grant to host 10 free concerts
The Koger Center needs your vote to help clinch the Levitt Foundation AMP Columbia grant. If awarded the grant, the money will help fund a free three-year concert series on the Koger Center Plaza Stage, hosting 10 concerts per year between August and October, starting in 2023. The voting period...
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
coladaily.com
Legendary Art Bar celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Vista
Local Columbia staple Art Bar will be celebrating its 30th anniversary beginning Sept. 18 through 25, with evenings featuring entertainment, chances to win prizes, AR integrations, photo ops, and social gatherings. Known as a go-to spot for an eclectic nightlife experience, the bar's original owners, Jeff Helsley and Clark Ellefson,...
coladaily.com
Columbia’s popular Greek Festival returns this week
The 35th annual Greek Festival, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, began Thursday morning and will run through the weekend in the parking lot at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral located on Sumter Street. Festival goers will enjoy four days of authentic Greek food and pastries along with...
coladaily.com
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands
Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
coladaily.com
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
wach.com
Midlands Tech receives $100K grant to fill HVAC worker shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There’s a significant shortage of HVAC workers: they’re the people you call when you’re air conditioning or heating isn’t working. HVAC workers are essential to keeping heating and air conditioning running in our homes, schools, and restaurants, as well as hospitals. Now a $100,000 grant is helping Midlands Technical College to train more of them to meet the call.
thenewirmonews.com
Local Student receives National Honor
Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
thelakemurraynews.net
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Columbia Star
FOLKS ABOUT TOWN
Kiosha Boyles has been named director of marketing and communications at Richland Library. United Way of the Midlands welcomes its new members and executive committee of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. New members of the board include Peyton Bryant, Tanya Butts, Glen Caulk, Shannon Eichelberger, Kristin Scott, Nicole Scott, and Thomas Tafel. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., will serve as this year’s board chair; Scott Graves will serve as vice chair and nominating and governance committee chair; Kevin Lindler will serve as treasurer and finance committee chair. Rounding out the executive committee are Tim Arnold, Tod Augsburger, Michael R. Brenan, Janet L. Car l son, R. Jason Caskey, Baron R. Davis, Ph.D., Bill Harmon, Liz McCary, Brittany Owen, Nicole B. Scot t , and Jason Wolfe.
