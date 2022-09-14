Evergreen fire: Felony counts against rabbis in fatal adult home inferno upheld

NEW CITY - A Rockland County Court jury will likely decide whether rabbis Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer's actions caused the fatal fire at the Evergreen Home for Adults, during which a Spring Valley firefighter and a resident died.

Judge Kevin Russo upheld the multi-count indictment charging the Sommers with causing the fire on March 22, 2021, at the Lafayette Avenue adult home in Spring Valley. The grand jury had returned felony counts that included manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, arson and assault.

Attorneys for the Sommers asked Russo to dismiss the indictment, arguing prosecutors’ legal arguments and facts ranged from wrong and misleading to ignoring and mischaracterizing binding court decisions.

Prosecutors countered in court papers the evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient and rightly cited the two rabbis for causing the massive fire.

Russo found the evidence, though circumstantial, supported the charges and "is certainly strong enough to sustain a conviction.

Lawsuit: Jared Lloyd's mom files wrongful death lawsuit against Spring Valley, rabbis, and others

"This court has reviewed the evidence presented and finds that the presentation was legally sufficient to support the charges within the indictment," Russo wrote in his eight-page decision. "As has been emphasized by the courts, the reviewing court must view the evidence in the light most favorable to the people.

"Additionally, it must allow for all reasonable inferences to be drawn from the evidence," Russo wrote. "Based upon that standard, the people have presented evidence, albeit mostly circumstantial, that makes out a prima facie case for each crime charged."

Defense attorney Jacob Laufer, of Manhattan, said, "while we are disappointed by the court’s decision, we are confident that our clients will be vindicated by the facts, the science, and the law and that justice will prevail."

As New York State law does not allow an appeal at this stage of the proceeding, the next step is trial, barring a plea agreement with the Rockland District Attorney's Office. The office didn't respond to a request for comment.

Russo's ruling signed Tuesday became available on Wednesday.

What happened in the fire?

The fire erupted hours after the Sommers cleansed the adult home's kitchen and ovens for the Passover holiday. Nathaniel Sommer used a torch attached to a 20-pound propane tank, a process he has done 17 previous times at the facility, according to his court papers.

Spring Valley firefighter Lt. Jared Lloyd, 35, the father of two young boys, and Evergreen resident Oliver Hueston, 79, died in the inferno that caused the collapse of the massive building on Lafayette Avenue. Lloyd and other firefighters were rescuing 112 residents at the adult home. Lloyd died when the rubble fell on him. Other firefighters were injured.

Laufer wrote the rabbis were unaware the potential dangers were foreseeable as they have performed the same customary Jewish ritual at Evergreen previously without incident and the koshering is performed many thousands of times throughout the U.S.

Russo found the religious aspects of the case had no bearing on the charges and the laws were constitutionally neutral on religion under the First Amendment.

"[T]he right of free exercise does not relieve an individual of the obligation to comply with a valid and neutral law of general applicability ... " Russo wrote. "In this case, potentially dangerous conduct can be prohibited by the penal law even if it may have some incidental burden on the practice of religion."

Laufer argued the Sommers did not knowingly act recklessly under legal criteria set by the New York State Court of Appeals and therefore the manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide counts should be dismissed.

The District Attorney's Office criminal complaint also charged the Sommers violated multiple state fire safety regulations. The complaint states the Sommers did not have an operating permit to use the lit torch, did not maintain a prework check report, did not post signs or warnings that a lit torch was being used, did not use any shielding to prevent sparks, slag or heat from igniting combustibles.

Those allegations included the normal request of putting the facility's connection to the county's central fire dispatching center on test mode while the Sommers torch-cleansed the kitchen.

The grand jury heard testimony from 24 witnesses, including fire inspectors and first responders, like firefighters and police. Firefighters testified on the intense heat from the fire while removing residents, including an injured firefighter who issued a "mayday” call.

Arrests in the aftermath

The fire led to an investigation and six people were charged − including two Spring Valley building inspectors. The cases against the Sommers and the now former inspectors − Wayne Ballard and Ray Canario, a fire department chief. accused of filing false reports − remain active. Charges against the Evergreen director and a former employee were dismissed. Both testified before the grand jury.

After years of debating the village's fire and zoning code enforcement, New York State code enforcers deputized the county government to take over building inspections, code enforcement, and prosecution from the village.

Russo rejected dismissing the indictment in the interests of justice.

"Further, there is no evidence of any official misconduct in the investigation or prosecution," Russo wrote. " It would be impossible to state that dismissal of the charges would not impact the public safety or public confidence in the criminal justice system."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.