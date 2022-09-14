Read full article on original website
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of the Lowes store on Federal Highway, near...
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Vero Beach Proposes 15% Water and Sewer Rate Hike to Pay for New Treatment Plant
Vero Beach - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Vero Beach has proposed a 15% hike in water and sewer rates to cover the costs of a new treatment plant. If approved, the rate increase would take effect on January 1 of next year. Under the proposal the monthly...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
Water begins flowing in effort to extinguish mulch fire
Big steps are being taken to put out a pesky mulch fire in Port St. Lucie, which includes a plan that's never been done before in St. Lucie County.
Afternoon storms, heavy rain likely on our Saturday afternoon
This morning, moisture from the Atlantic has spawned a few coastal showers across Palm Beach county. These showers are producing some moderate to heavy downpours and even a few lightning strikes. As we go throughout the morning, rain chances will steadily tick up and by the lunchtime hour everyone from...
Fewer rainy days lead to water worries in West Palm Beach
Rainy afternoons are usually a part of summer life in South Florida, but a lack of wet days can be a worry for the reservoirs that West Palm Beach relies on.
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
City of Fort Pierce Offers Utility Bill Assistance to Residents
Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities recently experienced by our residents. Qualified households will receive a one-time payment of $250 per household that will...
New homes, businesses part of Riviera Beach revitalization plan
Work is underway to bring new life to a busy intersection in Riviera Beach. After years of sitting vacant, an old bank could soon turn into new homes and businesses.
Active radar shows storms across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Wednesday
Strong storms are expected throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Wednesday evening. An active radar shows heavy rains with possible localized flooding. Thunder is possible with some winds picking up. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. A flood advisory...
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
One Critically Injured In Several Rainy Day Crashes Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Another Car Into Canal On Yamato Road Near B’Nai Israel. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:06 p.m — The victim of the Delray Beach crash, originally reported as having died, is in critical condition. The City of Delray Beach issued this statement a short time ago: “This morning, a traffic accident occurred near the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
Major development project moves forward in rural Martin County
A plan for smart growth or a gateway to urban sprawl? Those are the competing arguments after Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new zoning designation.
Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots throughout the day and in the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, which will lead to additional localized flooding. The east coast metro area will also see some sun at times, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
