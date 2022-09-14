ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Palm City, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
Palm City, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

Afternoon storms, heavy rain likely on our Saturday afternoon

This morning, moisture from the Atlantic has spawned a few coastal showers across Palm Beach county. These showers are producing some moderate to heavy downpours and even a few lightning strikes. As we go throughout the morning, rain chances will steadily tick up and by the lunchtime hour everyone from...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Pressure#Lightning Strike#Martin County Utilities#Scripps Only Content 2022
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Offers Utility Bill Assistance to Residents

Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities recently experienced by our residents. Qualified households will receive a one-time payment of $250 per household that will...
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs12.com

Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots throughout the day and in the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, which will lead to additional localized flooding. The east coast metro area will also see some sun at times, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy