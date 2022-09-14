ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before Watching Sunday’s Game, It’s Important to Remember that Baker Mayfield has Talked Trash about the Giants Fan Base

Baker Mayfield has never been one to shy away from talking. In fact, it’s part of the reason why so many people love him. He’s competitive, and he is not afraid to speak his mind. Whether it is sticking the Oklahoma flag in the ground at Ohio State, grabbing his crotch and cursing out Kansas, or getting in Hue Jackson’s face after he was fired by the Browns. Baker Mayfield is who he is. That’s all well and good until it is done to you. Well, on multiple occasions, Baker has taken some shots at the New York Giants.
