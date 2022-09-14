Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Elk Tag Allocation Could Put More Nonresident Hunters In Eastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sending more non-resident elk hunters toward private land in eastern Wyoming could curb landowners’ trouble with elk there, while also easing overcrowding in popular hunt areas in western Wyoming, a Game and Fish official said. “In these (elk) herds, you...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Sunrise: Saturday, September 17, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Good morning from Goshen County! Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by a reader in an alfalfa field south of Torrington, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 15, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.80 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 16, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at Boulder Flats, Wyoming by Valerie Clement. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it’s fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon: Wamsutter, Wyoming Is Ground Zero For Hydrogen Power; Williams To Invest $300 Million
WAMSUTTER — Hydrogen is getting some attention in Wyoming. A new initiative by Williams, an energy company that handles about a third of the natural gas in America, is researching into producing hydrogen production as a clean energy source, and it’s using its existing infrastructure in Wamsutter in Sweetwater County for this research.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
sweetwaternow.com
All 39 Wild Horses, Burros Gentled by Honor Farm Inmates Adopted
RIVERTON — Happy adopters will head into fall with wild horses and burros won at last weekend’s Bureau of Land Management/Wyoming Honor Farm wild horse and burro adoption. All 39 animals gentled by inmate trainers found new homes. The two high bids of the adoption were $6,250 for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It’s a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Comments / 2