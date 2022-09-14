ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kemmerer, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
City
Dubois, WY
City
Elk Mountain, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, September 17, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Good morning from Goshen County! Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by a reader in an alfalfa field south of Torrington, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 15, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.80 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois

CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
DUBOIS, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 16, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at Boulder Flats, Wyoming by Valerie Clement. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Wildlife#Mountain#Legislature#Cowboy State Daily#Joint Appropriations
cowboystatedaily.com

As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it’s fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
sweetwaternow.com

All 39 Wild Horses, Burros Gentled by Honor Farm Inmates Adopted

RIVERTON — Happy adopters will head into fall with wild horses and burros won at last weekend’s Bureau of Land Management/Wyoming Honor Farm wild horse and burro adoption. All 39 animals gentled by inmate trainers found new homes. The two high bids of the adoption were $6,250 for...
RIVERTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It’s a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy