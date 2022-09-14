Watch dog reunite with Florida family after almost a year. ‘Hearts are completely full’

Related
‘Gator on the runway’: Florida passenger spotted it from plane — what her video shows
If you live in Florida for any length of time, you’re bound to see an alligator sooner or later.
Car slams health clinic, hits a Florida deputy in treatment for on-the-job injury
The deputy is in the hospital — again.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 kids found safe
SEBRING, Fla. - UPDATE:. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled. Authorities say the children have been found safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl from Sebring. Authorities are looking for Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin. The...
hometownnewstc.com
Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman forced to watch ‘hysterically’ laughing man crush her pickup, Florida cops say
He borrowed equipment from work to crush the pickup, cops say.
WPBF News 25
Seven-year-old girl undergoes drastic brain surgery years after beating by mother's boyfriend
MIAMI — Retired Indian River County Sheriff Office's Capt. Darin Jones and his wife Lisa Jones keep an anxious watch in the hospital over their 7-year-old adopted daughter Maci. The little girl underwent brain surgery at Nicklaus Children's Hospital following complications from a severe beating when she was just...
Wake up Sheriff Grady Judd the program works…. So do it and save taxpayer money
The millions of cats in our homes and in our neighborhoods are not a public health threat. There has not been a confirmed case of cat-to-human rabies transmission in the U.S. in more than 40 years. On top of that, most cases of toxoplasmosis stem from undercooked food, not cats....
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Crushes Woman’s Truck With Excavator Over Lack Of Drug Money
A Florida man crushed a victim’s truck with an excavator after battering her over not being able to get money for drugs, according to deputies. Deputies say they responded to a domestic dispute on September 11 where the victim had been physically assaulted. According to
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
Lakeland's Salvation Army to expand shelter as it faces 'tsunami' of need
The expansion project, which begins Thursday, will double the number of rooms available to families experiencing homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Arrested in "Operation Cyber Guardian 2" Sting
Detectives Posed as Children on Social Media Platforms
WESH
Florida couple hires hunter to kill 10-foot 'aggressive' gator they say caused years of grief
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family hired a hunter to capture and kill a massive alligator they say caused problems for years. Craig Masse told WBBH that the 10-foot alligator, Albert, has been visiting their Port Charlotte property for the past five years. He said they cohabitated well enough until Albert lunged at his wife Chrissy.
NBC 2
South Fort Myers High lockdown lifted after suspected “swatting” incident
FORT MYERS, Fla. – South Fort Myers High School was placed on lockdown as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a threat made towards the school. Around 1:00pm, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. It was later determined to be a hoax.
Family of Lehigh Acres hit and run victim wants driver to surrender
Two days after a car ran over 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam, his family spoke with Briana Brownlee. They are calling on the driver to come forward and surrender for the death of their loved one.
A North Miami man’s company, the fake owner who left for Cuba and a $1.6 million fraud
North Miami resident Daniel Cazola successfully hid his ownership of a Fort Myers company on paper. But when he ran his mouth to a federal confidential informant, Cazola revealed his ownership in the company and how he was using it for a $1.6 million Medicare fraud.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $6.25 million
Parkside BG LLC purchased 27.5 acres of land for Class A multifamily use at 7056 David Blvd. in Port Charlotte from PC Residential Land LLC for $6.25 million. Michael Price, ALC, of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate services brokered the transaction.
Officials Investigating After Dead Bull Shark Found ‘Defiled’ Wearing Sunglasses on Florida Beach
Yesterday, a Fort Myers beachgoer posted a clip of a disturbing find underneath the overpass bridge, roughly 140 miles northwest of Miami. On the sand, he found a deceased bull shark in a shroud of flies, staged beside a blanket and bag of food with sunglasses over its eyes and graffiti along its body.
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.https://www.miamiherald.com/
Comments / 0