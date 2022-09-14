Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” author Laura Numeroff teams with Utah group to build libraries
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Laura Numeroff is the author of children’s classics such as If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and most recently she has published Raising a Hero. Numeroff lives in Los Angeles, but is partnering with a Utah-based nonprofit, Village Book Builders, to build a library for disadvantaged kids in Malawi.
ABC 4
Take a hike Utah… for a great cause!
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Now is an excellent time of year to hit the beautiful mountain trails up in Park City. The Christian Center of Park City invites everyone to head up to Park City Mountain Saturday, September 17th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy hiking, live music, food and family-friendly entertainment to support the fight against hunger. It’s all part of the annual Hike For Hunger.
ABC 4
Putting our best foot forward for the 2022 Utah Heart & Stroke Walk
(Good Things Utah) The Utah Heart & Stroke Walk is ready to reinvigorate your mind and body and unify our community for better health. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans and Utahns. We need to meet that challenge head-on to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke so that fewer people suffer and die.
ABC 4
We’re ‘beaming up’ this famous actor for 2022 FanX
(Good Things Utah) Get ready! The premier convention of the season is making its way back to Salt Lake City in just a matter of days. FanX Salt Lake 2022 is looking like it’s going to be bigger than ever, bringing pop culture icons and their fans together for a weekend of celebration from September 22nd to 24th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 4
Ethically made local soda brand
Michael Dymowski and Jayson Reynolds, cofounders of Taproot Soda joined us live at The Leonardo Museum. Utahns love their soda and in 2018 these two saw a need to make soda culture local, ethical and organic. If you don’t like soda you may like Taproot. Made with real fruit, raw honey, ginger, and lemongrass, this soda is processed in small handmade batches. Taproot’s culinary philosophy is to source good raw ingredients and process them with honor and tradition.
Comments / 0