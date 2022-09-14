Read full article on original website
70 teachers receive $250 worth of free school supplies
DENVER — Teachers want their students to have every opportunity they deserve. So much so, that they'll spend hundreds of their own dollars on their students each year. To help ease the expensive burden on educators, the Tuchman Family Foundation delivered supplies to all 70 teachers at Munroe Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest and KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary schools.
Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states
Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials. The challenge became popularized online, and...
Video: School board director gets speeding ticket in school zone
FOX31 has received body camera video from when Denver school board director Auon'tai Anderson was issued a speeding ticket in a school zone.
coloradopolitics.com
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning
A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.
Colorado program expands to help develop more Latino leaders
DENVER — Ale Spray no longer hides who she is when she goes to work – a Latina, the only woman to graduate among her class with an engineering degree. A Mexicana and a leader. "I had to deal with people making fun of how I say things,"...
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
Aspen Daily News
New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado
A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
Fossil Ridge High marching band teaches lifelong lessons
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — On our final stop of our “Hearts of Champions” tour, we visit Fossil Ridge High School in northern Colorado. The Fossil Ridge Marching Band has about 120 students under the leadership of Aaron Herman, who is director of bands for the school that has won four state championship titles in the past 10 years.
Survey highlights most important issues for Latino voters in Colorado
DENVER — For the second year, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), along with Voces Unidas de las Montañas, released a survey that gives insight into the most important issues for Latinos in Colorado. "And this year we continue to increase the sample size to...
kunc.org
Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers
The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
Bus driver shortage leaves students stuck in rain
Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus.
Polis extends COVID-19 disaster recovery order
The extension keeps Colorado among a small number of states with some type of active COVID-19 emergency order in place.
The fight to save 'history' in Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Developing who we are starts at a young age. Monica Bird knows this as an Early Childhood teacher at Lopez Elementary in Fort Collins. She knows this as the daughter of Frank Perez, who for more than 50 years operated a locally famous restaurant – Pobre Panchos.
Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused
Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Summit Daily News
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
