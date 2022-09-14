ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

9NEWS

70 teachers receive $250 worth of free school supplies

DENVER — Teachers want their students to have every opportunity they deserve. So much so, that they'll spend hundreds of their own dollars on their students each year. To help ease the expensive burden on educators, the Tuchman Family Foundation delivered supplies to all 70 teachers at Munroe Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest and KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary schools.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
AURORA, CO
Aspen Daily News

New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado

A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fossil Ridge High marching band teaches lifelong lessons

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — On our final stop of our “Hearts of Champions” tour, we visit Fossil Ridge High School in northern Colorado. The Fossil Ridge Marching Band has about 120 students under the leadership of Aaron Herman, who is director of bands for the school that has won four state championship titles in the past 10 years.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kunc.org

Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers

The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

The fight to save 'history' in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Developing who we are starts at a young age. Monica Bird knows this as an Early Childhood teacher at Lopez Elementary in Fort Collins. She knows this as the daughter of Frank Perez, who for more than 50 years operated a locally famous restaurant – Pobre Panchos.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused

Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
