Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO