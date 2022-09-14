Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer downed by Wisconsin to open Big Ten play
The Iowa soccer team suffered a 3-1 defeat to the visiting Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex to open Big Ten Play. Three Wisconsin goals in the first five minutes of the second half propelled the Badgers to victory. The Hawkeyes got off to a fast...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball sweeps doubleheader, opens home schedule 2-0
Iowa volleyball swept its opening home slate at Xtream Arena on Friday, winning both matches of a doubleheader against South Dakota State and North Florida at the Hawkeye Invitational. In the sixth all-time meeting between Iowa and SDSU, the Hawkeyes swept the Jackrabbits, 25-23, 25-15, and 25-22. Iowa now leads...
Daily Iowan
Cross Country Notebook – Iowa prepares for Redbird Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will be in Normal, Illinois, on Friday to compete in the Redbird Invite. The Illinois State-hosted event will be held at Weibring Golf Course. The women will run their usual 6,000 meters while the men will make their first jump to 8,000 meters this weekend. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. and the men will follow 45 minutes later.
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season
Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada football game
Fresh off its first loss to Iowa State since 2014, Iowa football will welcome Nevada to Kinnick Stadium Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes, now 1-1, have been favored to win by as much as 23 and as little as 20, depending on the sportsbook. Iowa’s offense ranks last in the 131-team...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports has B1G coach, assistant on hot seat heading into Week 3
Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz are coaches who are considered on the hot seat by 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello going into Week 3. Marcello did not hold back on Iowa (1-1) and the offense as it could be the reason for the team to have an underwhelming season.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
lastwordonsports.com
Quarterback Decision Prompts Concern as Iowa Hosts Nevada
Three out of 29. That ratio equates to just over 10%. It represents Iowa’s success rate on passing downs this season. Passing downs are defined as second down with eight or more yards to go, or third down with five or more yards to go. In those situations, a successful pass gives you one of two things: third and under two yards, or a first down, respectively. Just three times out of 29 attempts in the first two games of the season was Iowa successful, as it’s defined. This is just one of the reasons why the Hawkeye offense ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the FBS.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. North Florida
Free Iowa t-shirts were placed at the student section during a volleyball match between Iowa and North Florida at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ospreys 3-0.
Daily Iowan
Pete Ruden
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
Daily Iowan
Short game key for Iowa men’s golf this fall
The Iowa men’s golf team kicked off its 2022 fall season last week in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Classic. The Hawkeyes placed 12th out of 15 schools, shooting 19-over-par 859 as a team. Iowa struggled in the opening round, posting a combined score of 293 —...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
