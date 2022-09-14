Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Sioux City Journal
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Rail strike could impact Iowa soybean economy
ANKENY, Iowa — This coming Friday morning at 12:01 AM this country could see a strike by major railroads. A spokesperson for Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation (SMART) Union said rail workers are seeking more pay, among other issues. “The SMART Union is seeking more pay, after a 35 percent reduction in the number of […]
KCCI.com
$7 million boost: Iowa water trails project to receive Destination Iowa funding
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two metro-area projects are getting a big financial boost from the governor's office. The state is giving $7 million to the Iowa Confluence Water Trails Project along the Des Moines River near Scott Avenue. The money comes from the governor's Destination Iowa initiative to boost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?
So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
Albia Newspapers
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
KCCI.com
ARL of Iowa sees significant increase in animals brought to its facilities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Speed Limit Changes And Doubling Of Fines Almost Became Law In Iowa
For the past few years, there have been talks about increasing the speed limit in Iowa. In short, the bill would let us go 5 mph faster. The bill would increase the speed limit on interstate highways from 70 to 75 mph. On divided, multi-lane highways, the bill would increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph. The speed limit on other state roads would increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 mph.
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
KCRG.com
Company in Eastern Iowa recycles wind turbine blades
Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits. Iowa Board of Regents to meet over requests for funding. The Iowa Board of Regents is set to meet to address its planned request of more than 630 million dollars from the Iowa legislature. Iowa Sen....
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
Comments / 1