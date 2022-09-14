DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.

CLIVE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO