Elizabeth Wise
2d ago
Just another way to attack our Fuel industry. That runs out our electric grid . Congress can take care of this but The democrats don't want to. . Just another climate change battle . Just remember this Winter when we have rolling blackouts because of this don't forget to vote Republican
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it’s fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon: Wamsutter, Wyoming Is Ground Zero For Hydrogen Power; Williams To Invest $300 Million
WAMSUTTER — Hydrogen is getting some attention in Wyoming. A new initiative by Williams, an energy company that handles about a third of the natural gas in America, is researching into producing hydrogen production as a clean energy source, and it’s using its existing infrastructure in Wamsutter in Sweetwater County for this research.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Douglas Budget
Countries Wyoming exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wyoming exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
oilcity.news
Despite recent rain, most of Wyoming remains under drought
CASPER, Wyo. — Despite some rain storms in recent weeks, most of Wyoming is still experiencing some level of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Thursday. Over the past month, the state experienced some monsoonal rain “and four weak storm systems tried to bring cooler...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan Delivers Resignation Letter To Governor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan submitted his resignation letter on Thursday to Gov. Mark Gordon, bringing an official end to his more than four-year term. Although he originally said he would run for a second term, Buchanan accepted a district court...
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
