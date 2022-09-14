ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Suspects involved in North East beating appear in court

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdcIE_0hvlMylA00

Three men are being held for trial after a victim said he was beaten and left for dead in a North East township cemetery.

Sammy Carrasquillo of Cleveland, 19, Mark Smith of Albion, 32, and James Terrell of Erie, 29, appeared in court Wednesday and are being held for charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Semi hits guiderail in I-90 construction zone, temporarily closes eastbound lanes

According to the Erie Times News, this follows a hearing by North East district Judge Hammer.

The victim, Julius Windham, testified that the attack on Dec. 28 left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other eye. The suspect said he is also having surgery on his damaged right arm.

The fourth suspect, Dreshaun Jordan of Erie, 24, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police and appeared in court in May for charges of attempted homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 5

Utah Johnny
2d ago

Glad they were caught. Who else have they gang beaten and didn't get caught. Hope they spend alot of quality time in prison with Bubba and Bubbles.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Four sentenced in 2019 killing of Patric Phillips

Four Erie men have been sentenced after the December 2019 fatal killing of 25-year-old Patric Phillips. Marshawn Williams, 25, is sentenced to 18 to 37 and a half years on his conviction on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted burglary. This sentence is in addition to his life sentence for the second […]
TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
North East, PA
Crime & Safety
City
North East, PA
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Albion, PA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Erie Times News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
BEDFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy