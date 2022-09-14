Suspects involved in North East beating appear in court

Three men are being held for trial after a victim said he was beaten and left for dead in a North East township cemetery.

Sammy Carrasquillo of Cleveland, 19, Mark Smith of Albion, 32, and James Terrell of Erie, 29, appeared in court Wednesday and are being held for charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

According to the Erie Times News, this follows a hearing by North East district Judge Hammer.

The victim, Julius Windham, testified that the attack on Dec. 28 left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other eye. The suspect said he is also having surgery on his damaged right arm.

The fourth suspect, Dreshaun Jordan of Erie, 24, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police and appeared in court in May for charges of attempted homicide.

