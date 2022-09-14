Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst impressed with Lions new OC Ben Johnson, says team ‘is for real’
Albeit in defeat, the strides the Detroit Lions offense made in just one game under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson impressed many, including NFL insider Brian Baldinger. Detroit totaled 386 yards offense and averaged 6.1 yards per carry against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Lions posted nearly 160 more...
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'We got a little bit of the injury bug right now'
The Detroit Lions are dealing with enough injuries to one concentrated part of their offense — the running game — that coach Dan Campbell admitted Friday "it changes what we do a little bit." "Just the style that which we need to play," Campbell said. "You just, we’ll...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
Carson Wentz, Jared Goff Cross Paths Again in Commanders vs. Lions Matchup
The Detroit Lions traded for Jared Goff last season, while the Washington Commanders dealt for Carson Wentz this offseason. But which 2016 NFL Draft quarterback will come out on top Sunday?
Joel Klatt shares his thoughts on J.J. McCarthy starting for Michigan football
2022 has already seen a shift in Ann Arbor with J.J. McCarthy winning the starting quarterback job for Michigan football, stealing away incumbent starter Cade McNamara’s role from a year ago. McNamara was ahead through most of fall camp, one person with knowledge of the situation told WolverinesWire, but...
Lions draw familiar broadcast crew for Week 2
This week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will feature some familiar voices for Lions fans. The broadcast crew from FOX Sports includes play-by-play man Kenny Albert. Albert will be joined by longtime NFL LB Jonathan Vilma, who is providing the color commentary. The duo has done...
Detroit Lions tout run defense despite Eagles' 216-yard day: 'Who lined up and ran on us?'
The numbers tell one story, but Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard saw something totally different on film. Five days after the Lions allowed 216 yards rushing in a season-opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sheppard touted his unit's effort in stopping the Eagles' rushing attack. Eagles quarterback Jalen...
Running Backs More Active in the Passing Game
Led by Javonte Williams, the Broncos targeted their RBs nearly 40% of the time Monday night.
Photo Gallery: Pregame sights ahead of Auburn vs. Penn State
Campus has been buzzing all week in anticipation of this massive matchup between Auburn and Penn State. Today, the meeting finally takes place. Auburn’s uniform of choice has been discussed all week after rumors of the team playing the game in orange jerseys to go along with the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme that encourages fans in attendance to wear orange to the game.
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
Keeping up with some former Lions around the league
The NFL’s daily transaction wire has featured a few former Detroit Lions players in the last few days. A couple made the news feed, too. Here are a few notable former Lions and what’s going on with them around the NFL. Teez Tabor. Detroit’s second-round pick in 2017...
Lions injury report again features several key Detroit players
Thursday’s injury report following the latest Detroit Lions practice in advance of Sunday’s matchup with Washington was once again crowded with key players. Three players were still out, though left tackle Taylor Decker (calf) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) each upticked from out to limited from Wednesday to Thursday. Left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) joined center Frank Ragnow (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) in sitting out with injuries.
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
