ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photo Gallery: Pregame sights ahead of Auburn vs. Penn State

Campus has been buzzing all week in anticipation of this massive matchup between Auburn and Penn State. Today, the meeting finally takes place. Auburn’s uniform of choice has been discussed all week after rumors of the team playing the game in orange jerseys to go along with the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme that encourages fans in attendance to wear orange to the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jaguars#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Pro Football Focus#Oruwariye 64th#Ford Field
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions injury report again features several key Detroit players

Thursday’s injury report following the latest Detroit Lions practice in advance of Sunday’s matchup with Washington was once again crowded with key players. Three players were still out, though left tackle Taylor Decker (calf) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) each upticked from out to limited from Wednesday to Thursday. Left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) joined center Frank Ragnow (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) in sitting out with injuries.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy