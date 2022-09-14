ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN News 2

Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?

On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, TN
Local
Tennessee Industry
County
Benton County, TN
Henry County, TN
Business
Carroll County, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Camden, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Henry County, TN
mymix1041.com

Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Titanium#Renewable Resources#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry
WBBJ

Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Nice Through the Weekend, Very HOT Next Week

Thursday Night Forecast Update for September 15th:. The weather will continue to be picture perfect for tonight and all day Friday. The heat and humidity will increase some into the weekend and forecast models are suggesting near record highs in the upper 90s next week. Another heat wave looks to be on the way for next week across West Tennessee. Mid 90s look likely and some upper 90s will also be possible. Some forecast scenarios are bringing triple digits temperatures back to West Tennessee. The records for both those days is 98° and both will be in jeopardy. We will have the latest on how hot things could get where you live and the latest forecast cone for Tropical Storm Fiona coming up below.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy