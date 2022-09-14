Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Broadband internet expands in parts of rural Tennessee for reliable connection
Goats grazing and the sounds of nature — there's something peaceful about the country in Culleoka, but Sandra Kerrigan hasn't been feeling calm lately. Internet issues have been frustrating her.
Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
100K+ rail workers set to strike on Friday: Here’s how the strike could affect Tennessee
The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain.
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Nice Through the Weekend, Very HOT Next Week
Thursday Night Forecast Update for September 15th:. The weather will continue to be picture perfect for tonight and all day Friday. The heat and humidity will increase some into the weekend and forecast models are suggesting near record highs in the upper 90s next week. Another heat wave looks to be on the way for next week across West Tennessee. Mid 90s look likely and some upper 90s will also be possible. Some forecast scenarios are bringing triple digits temperatures back to West Tennessee. The records for both those days is 98° and both will be in jeopardy. We will have the latest on how hot things could get where you live and the latest forecast cone for Tropical Storm Fiona coming up below.
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
Tennessee AG urges Biden to classify fentanyl as ‘weapon of mass destruction’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – New Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a multi-state effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. Skrmetti has joined a group of 18 state attorneys general to demand Biden take “decisive action” in response to...
