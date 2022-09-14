Thursday Night Forecast Update for September 15th:. The weather will continue to be picture perfect for tonight and all day Friday. The heat and humidity will increase some into the weekend and forecast models are suggesting near record highs in the upper 90s next week. Another heat wave looks to be on the way for next week across West Tennessee. Mid 90s look likely and some upper 90s will also be possible. Some forecast scenarios are bringing triple digits temperatures back to West Tennessee. The records for both those days is 98° and both will be in jeopardy. We will have the latest on how hot things could get where you live and the latest forecast cone for Tropical Storm Fiona coming up below.

