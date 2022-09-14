Family thanks Nassau County cops for delivering their newborn baby at home on Long Island

A family on Long Island had a chance to thank the officers that helped her deliver her baby girl at home instead of the hospital.

It's been one month since Long Island cops helped to deliver DeShay Thomas-Moore's baby.

On Wednesday, she was able to thank the Nassau County police officers and medics who responded to the hectic situation.

Dad Bobby Moore said it was surreal and it all happened so quickly.

He called 911 at 7:50 p.m. and by 8:15 p.m., Ivy-Marie Moore was born at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and three weeks early.

DeShay Thomas-Moore recalled feeling pressure as soon as she stood up and screaming that the baby was coming.

Officer Kevin Salvadori arrived first to help and was followed by Officer Brian Carney who also has a baby on the way.

"It was a good practice run," said Carney.

Police medic Tonya Whilchez, who has never delivered someone's baby before, didn't miss a beat.

"It's one thing to see it on a mannequin, it's another thing to see it in real life," Whilchez said.

The Moores had only recently moved to Baldwin from New York City, so they were thrilled to have an amazing delivery team.

"They did everything right, they were respectful, courteous," Bobby Moore said.

Animal shelters in New York City are facing a guinea pig crisis as officials say many families bought the animals as pets during the pandemic. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

----------