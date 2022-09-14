Read full article on original website
KLTV
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. When someone says “look at that old tractor,” most expect a rusty machine sitting in front...
‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
KTBS
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
texarkanafyi.com
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas
TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
KLTV
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
23rd Annual Senior Expo Friday Sept 16 And It’s Free
Make plans to be a part of the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Senior Expo will begin at 9 AM and go until Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana and it's Free!. The 23rd Annual Senior Expo. It's the...
ketk.com
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
bossierpress.com
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
Four Red River Army Depot Officials & Vendors Sentenced In Bribery Scheme
Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations that happened right here in East Texas according to the Justice Department. Red River Army Depot is located in Texarkana, Texas and its mission is providing ground combat and tactical systems sustainment maintenance operations....
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
