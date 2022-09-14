Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO